‘Reacher’ Author Says First Season Had Him in ‘Tears’

By Leanne Stahulak
 2 days ago
Lee Child, author of the book series that inspired Amazon Prime’s “Reacher,” had to confront a sad truth at the end of Season 1.

Child has been writing Jack Reacher novels since 1997, so he knows better than anyone what happens at the end of one of his books. Or in this case, at the end of the first season of “Reacher,” which was based on his first novel, “The Killing Floor.”

Jack, played by Alan Ritchson, doesn’t typically stick around at the end of his adventures. He’s constantly moving forward, onto the next one. Which means he leaves hard-won allies and friends behind him. In this case, it means we as the audience will also say goodbye to Willa Fitzgerald’s Officer Roscoe Conklin and Malcolm Goodwin’s Oscar Finlay.

According to CinemaBlend, Child admitted in a recent interview that he was near tears at the prospect of Fitzgerald and Goodwin exiting the show. Since “Reacher” Season 2 will cover a different book, that means we can expect new characters to come on screen and mingle with Ritchson. But now that Child has seen Season 1 himself, he regrets the habit instilled in Jack to leave the past behind.

“Reacher moves on all the time, and I was so sad I would never see Finley or Roscoe again,” Child shared. “I mean, literally, I was almost in tears at that prospect. And I felt the same thing at the end of this season. I wish I’d called it ‘Roscoe,’ now, and we could have had more!”

Can we take a moment to appreciate how badass a Roscoe spin-off would be? Fitzgerlad clearly feels the same way. In the same interview with Child, she joked that she’s ready when he is for the new series.

“I’m just waiting for ‘Roscoe!'” she exclaimed. “You teased it, and I want you to write it now.”

So, Which ‘Jack Reacher’ Novel Can We Expect for Season 2?

In many ways, it makes sense for the “Reacher” showrunners to keep moving chronologically with Jack’s story. They started off with “The Killing Floor,” so it wouldn’t be a shock for Season 2 of the show to adapt book two in the series. But showrunner Nick Santora revealed to TVLine that you can’t quite jump to that conclusion yet.

“I will say this: Don’t assume we’re going chronologically, and don’t assume we’re not going chronologically,” Santora told the outlet. “Because [at this moment] we legitimately don’t know.”

The reason they don’t know is because they now have to meet or exceed the expectations set by “Reacher” Season 1. The show quickly rose to the top of Amazon’s charts, ranking in Prime’s top five most-watched series ever. All within 24 hours.

“It’s tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies…. And there’s so much thought that has to go into our decision,” Santora explained. “Do we want it to be similar to Season 1 because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There’s so much that Lee gives us to choose from.”

At the end of the day, though, we know whatever they choose will be just right.

Doe Burtnett
2d ago

This was one of the best series I’ve seen! Totally enjoyed it, in fact, watched it twice,

