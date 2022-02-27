ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’: These New ‘Allegiances’ Formed In Recent Episode

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfBir_0eQaL1M600

Everyone’s teaming up on the new “Blue Bloods,” from Erin, to Frank, to old favorites Danny and Baez. Season 12 episode 14 aired on February 25, and the hour was full of interesting cases.

First, Frank went to investigate a shooting at Tony Danza’s house. Danza guest starred on “Blue Bloods” as Lieutenant Raymond Moretti, a cop who claims he was shot at in his home. Frank assigned him a protective detail until they caught their perp. Turns out, Moretti’s son Vincent was into drugs, and a gang shot up his house in retaliation for Vincent messing with them. Frank knew that Moretti being an outstanding cop didn’t make up for him covering up his son’ illegal activity, but he still had a difficult decision to make.

Still, Frank was hard on Moretti, claiming that it was Vincent’s fault he was shot. But Moretti stuck by his son; not condoning his actions, but he couldn’t just throw his kid under the bus. “What would you do if it was one of your boys?” he said to Frank. Good point, but all of Frank’s sons are cops; I doubt they’d be getting into those situations to begin with.

Meanwhile, Erin and Joe Hill team up when Joe overhears defense attorney Deanna Parker, whom he had a romantic entanglement with, on the phone telling someone not to show up for trial. Joe goes to Anthony with the confidential source as proof of witness tampering. Anthony wanted to go to Erin with the information, but Joe didn’t want to be involved.

Eventually, Anthony took Joe to see Erin in order to get more information out of him. Erin claims she has to “do things by the book,” saying that if Joe knew her at all he’d know that she follows the rules. “I guess I don’t really know you,” Joe replies, which breaks my heart because they’re family, after all.

New Allegiances Form on Recent ‘Blue Bloods’

During all this, Baez drags Danny to a taping of her favorite TV show, but when the two go backstage, they find the host of the show dead. It wasn’t their case, but Baez was still determined to solve it. Turns out, the host died from eating nuts she was allergic to. It was the co-host the whole time, who pointed the cops in all different directions. There’s some good old-fashioned Baez and Danny teamwork going on here.

Elsewhere, Eddie found out she got a near-perfect score on her Sergeant’s exam; she also teamed up with the detectives at SVU to work a case undercover. An old friend from the academy outed her as a cop at the club she was scouting and blew her cover before the case barely started. SVU pulled Eddie off the case. When Jamie surprised her with a celebratory dinner at home, Eddie admitted that she didn’t even want to be a Sergeant, that she only took the test to prove herself beyond the shadow of being Jamie’s wife. She loved being out in the field and wanted to stay a detective.

At the end of the episode, Erin took Joe to a bowling alley in order to bond. They got along well, even though Joe was a little surprised, as he tends to be on the quiet side. But, Erin wanted them to get to know each other better. This “Blue Bloods” episode was full of little moments of teamwork, and finding out where allegiances lie; within other people, but also within themselves.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Sami Gayle Just Wants to Dance with Somebody in New Video

Although she hasn’t been seen on Blue Bloods this season, fans still love keeping up with Sami Gayle with her social media posts. Gayle plays the young Nicky Reagan. As Erin’s daughter, she is proving to be just as smart and capable as her mother. Her character has moved away for a job opportunity across the country. And that isn’t far off from what the actress has been doing in her real-life either. Although, Nicky probably isn’t getting the frequent flyer miles that Gayle is recently.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Danza
Person
Joe Hill
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

This ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Is Known for Her Role in ‘Cheers’

If you’re a fan of classic TV, you already know who this Blue Bloods character is. You recognize the face, the voice, and possibly her dancer’s legs. The fabulous Bebe Neuwirth portrayed Kelly Peterson on Blue Bloods. Peterson is the former inspector general for the NYPD who later became a prosecutor and then an attorney for the city. Neuwirth was a recurring character on Blue Bloods for nine episodes from 2013-19. She often met with NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Allegiances#Bowling Alley#First
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Secretly Got Married

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish revealed that she secretly got married back in November in an Instagram post over the weekend. Giddish, 41, and Beau Richards married in New Orleans, the star revealed. Giddish and her ex-husband, Lawrence Faulborn, are parents to two sons, Ludo, 6, and Charlie, 3.
RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Tony Danza Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Tony Danza played a corrupt ex-cop in the Netflix series The Good Cop, and it sounds like his character in the February 25 episode of Blue Bloods may be hiding something. Danza guest stars in “Allegiance” as Lt. Raymond Moretti. Following a seemingly random shooting at his home, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) investigates who in the officer’s family has criminal ties. Check out photos offering a sneak peek at this above and below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Gives Special Shout Out to ‘Number 1’ Costar

Many people view Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa as a big tough guy. Not his co-star, Bridget Moynahan, though. It seems like they are besties. If you are a longtime fan of Blue Bloods, then you definitely know both Steve Schirripa and Bridget Moynahan. Schirripa plays the role of Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS police procedural and became a regular in season six. Abetemarco is a retired detective in the New York City Police Department and is often seen working with Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan. She’s the assistant district attorney for New York County and Abetemarco works as an investigator for her office. So, not only do the two work closely together on the set of Blue Bloods, they are also close friends in real life.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Are Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Friends Off the Screen?

“Blue Bloods” stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan certainly know how to act like siblings on the show. But do they treat each other that way in real life?. All evidence points to yes. In multiple interviews, different cast members have mentioned how the “Blue Bloods” cast literally operates like a family at this point. After all, they have spent 12 years together creating this show that’s part police procedural and all familial relationships.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

We love Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and can't wait for the show to make it's return to screens later this month. The police drama, which has been on screens since 1999, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

414K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy