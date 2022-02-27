ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Women’s suffrage historical marker dedication at Statehouse

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A public dedication ceremony for an Indiana state historical marker commemorating the Indiana women’s suffrage movement is scheduled for March.

The program on March 7 will begin at 10 a.m. in the South Atrium of the Statehouse. Following remarks by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, representatives from the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, the Indiana Historical Bureau and others, attendees will move outside to unveil the marker on the south side of the Statehouse grounds near Washington Street.

The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address

President Biden traveled down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening to deliver his first State of the Union address. The speech came at a precarious moment. The international crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is shifting by the minute. At home, Biden's political standing has taken a beating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Crouch
NBC News

Ukraine cities face intense shelling as Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of the intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

779K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy