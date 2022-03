The signs of joy and excitement were everywhere on the concourse and in the stands at NRG Stadium on Monday, February 28. Smiles as wide as Bud Light aluminum cans are tall, RodeoHouston made its triumphant return with an eye-popping 70,554 fans in attendance to take in the opening night of the 2022 season, the 90th anniversary of the annual event. From the ticket takers, to the elevator attendants, to the vendors and seat ushers, it felt pretty darn good to be back enjoying large scale gatherings. After nearly two years, we were all ready to celebrate live music again.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO