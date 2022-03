ROANOKE, Va. – The first game of the Virginia Tech football season has officially been nailed down for Sept. 2 at Old Dominion University. The ACC released its 2022 football schedules at the end of January, but the Hokies’ first game of the season was originally up in the air for either Sept. 2 or Sept. 3. The date for the matchup was officially announced on Tuesday morning by the Virginia Tech athletics department.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO