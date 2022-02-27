ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

Call, volunteer firefighters to graduate from training

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

STOW, Mass. (AP) — Call and volunteer firefighters representing more than two dozen departments across Massachusetts are graduating from the state training program this week.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Deputy Director Joseph Klucznik will present certificates of completion to call and volunteer firefighters at two separate ceremonies on Monday and Tuesday.

At the first on Monday at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, the graduates represent fire departments in Boxford, Georgetown, Hamilton, Lincoln, Lynnfield, Middleton, Nahant, Newburyport, Rockport, Rowley, Topsfield, Wenham and West Newbury.

And at Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow on Tuesday, firefighters from departments in Grafton, Holden, Hopedale, Hubbardston, New Braintree, Oxford, Paxton, Pepperell, Sherborn, Spencer, Sutton, Three Rivers, Townsend and Uxbridge are scheduled to graduate.

The training program for call and volunteer firefighters offers a standard recruit training curriculum that meets national standards, but with instruction on nights and weekends.

