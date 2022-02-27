Indiana legislators looking to decide about online lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is supporting the Hoosier Lottery’s consideration of starting online games or ticket sales while state legislators are looking to have their say on whether those will be allowed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed to the interest among lottery players to online options and how those could boost lottery revenue.

“We’re going to continue to look at all the innovations that come out and connect with consumers,” Holcomb said this past week. “Obviously, demand oftentimes drives the day. We want to make sure we do it in a responsible way.”

State lottery officials have been discussing since 2019 the possibility of joining other states in selling lottery tickets and offering other games online.

Indiana House and Senate committees have endorsed provisions that would require the Legislature’s approval such online lottery activities could begin.

Representatives of the state’s casinos and convenience stores have objected to the Hoosier Lottery starting online sales by using the lottery law that was written in 1989 before cellphones existed.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said some legislators have questions about going further with online gambling.

“This issue’s obviously been intermingled with a broader discussion around I-gaming and those types of things,” Huston said.