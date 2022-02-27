ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“We are in talks,” Helmut Marko confirms contract negotiations with Max Verstappen underway

By Tejas Venkatesh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen broke the Mercedes dominated Tubro-hybrid era domination by claiming the 2021 Formula one World Championship title. The Dutchman overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race after sharing an epic rivalry that saw one of the tightest season deciders. The chief advisor of Red...

FanSided

Formula 1: How Andretti Autosport can save Haas F1

In the wake of recent events, hopeful entry Andretti Autosport have the opportunity to quell Haas F1’s revolving uncertainty about a title sponsor in Formula 1. Following recent geo-political developments, the title sponsor of the Haas Formula 1 team has yet again become the center of negative headlines in the paddock.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula One future expected to top agenda at emergency meeting

Formula One’s governing body will stage an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.It is understood that the future of F1’s sole Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is set to top the agenda.The president of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, Leonid Kostyuchenk, has demanded the FIA bans all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside of their own countries.FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who will chair Tuesday’s summit, wrote to Kostyuchenk last week to offer his full support.On Monday, Uefa and Fifa took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures.An FIA spokesperson told...
UEFA
Reuters

Motor racing - Chinese F1 trailblazer Zhou not just making up the numbers

(Reuters) - Guanyu Zhou, who will become China’s first Formula One driver when he makes his debut next month, said he is not in the sport just to make up the numbers. The 22-year-old has signed for the Alfa Romeo team alongside former Mercedes racer Valtteri Bottas and will become the first driver from the country of 1.4 billion to line up on the grid at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Nikita Mazepin defended by Haas after Jeremy Clarkson’s X-rated insult

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has backed Nikita Mazepin after the Russian driver was abused by Jeremy Clarkson on Twitter over his stance on the Russian Grand Prix. The race, due to be held in Sochi on 25 September, has since been cancelled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and F1 are set to hold further meetings to discuss the crisis. F1 said the Russian Grand Prix is “impossible to hold” in the current circumstances after initially coming under pressure when four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel refused to compete at the race in the wake of the Vladimir Putin-backed invasion....
FIFA
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Helmut Marko
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Replacing Russian Grand Prix ‘no problem at all’, F1 confirm

The head of Formula One is confident a replacement race will be found for the cancelled Russian Grand Prix. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said it will be “no problem at all” to fill the gap left by the Sochi event and maintain the record-breaking 23-race schedule. The Russian Grand Prix was cancelled following the country’s invasion of Ukraine with the race being “impossible to hold in the current circumstances”. It leaves a gap in the schedule in between the Italian Grand Prix on 11 September and the Singapore Grand Prix on 2 October. The Russian Grand Prix was...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

The candidates who could replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas

The Formula One future of Nikita Mazepin is in doubt as American team Haas weighs up the possibility of cutting ties with the Russian driver and the sponsorship he brings with his father's company Uralkali ahead of the new season. Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine last week, the team...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Michael Andretti awaits decision on Formula One application

Later this week, Michael Andretti, 59, apparently the best free-wheel racer the United States had ever delivered, said in a statement that FIA must understand that there has been a strong public support for a new Formula One team and the American semi-retired racer would require a decision from FIA as early as by next month to prepare for a debut in 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'He didn't expect me to overtake him there!': Max Verstappen reveals fresh details of how he beat Lewis Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the hugely controversial Abu Dhabi GP in brand new F1 documentary

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has revealed fresh details on his title-winning lap in Abu Dhabi in a new documentary about his 2021 season. The Dutch driver is the subject of a new Viaplay series, and in it he reveals more about how he managed to overtake Lewis Hamilton in a controversial final lap of the season that saw him snatch the title from the Brit.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Kostecki, Goddard join Tickford Bathurst line-up

Both Kostecki and Goddard are new signings for the famous Ford team. For Kostecki the deal will mark a third straight Bathurst 1000 start after outings with Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2020 and Matt Stone Racing in 2021. He joins Tickford at the same time as brother Jake Kostecki, who...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen expecting ‘completely different’ Red Bull for start of season after testing

Max Verstappen says he was happy with Red Bull’s performance at the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona but believes his car will be “completely different” by the time Formula One heads to Bahrain next week. Verstappen will begin his title defence at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March but before that his Red Bull car will return to the track in Sakhir for the official pre-season test. Amid the biggest overhaul in rules and regulations in several years, teams are fine-tuning their cars after hitting the track for the first time following weeks in the factories....
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Will Be Happy To See Andretti F1 Team On The Grid

Mario Andretti recently made a shock announcement on Twitter, revealing that his son, Michael, has filed an official application to join the Formula One grid. We're incredibly excited about this, as the Andretti team will be the most American team on the grid, and, as you can see in the images, the Andrettis are familiar with single-seat open-wheel racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Waters tips van Gisbergen, Mostert as Supercars title rivals

Waters will head into the 2022 season as one of the genuine title contenders, despite a somewhat inconsistent 2021 campaign. The Tickford ace took three wins and at didn't finish a race outside the Top 10, DNFs aside, until the seventh of 12 rounds. However a power steering issue in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale

The chassis is the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix winner, a victory that was viewed as a strategic masterstroke by Ross Brawn as well as proof of Schumacher’s genius behind the wheel. McLaren looked set to dominate the race, with championship leader Mika Hakkinen qualifying on pole ahead of teammate...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Andretti surprised by negativity surrounding F1 team plans

The American has lodged a request with the FIA to join the F1 grid from 2024, and is hoping to get an answer by next month so he can start ramping up preparations. But while some current F1 teams believe Andretti's presence in grand prix racing would be hugely positive, others are more sceptical.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes monitoring Red Bull’s ‘interesting’ sidepods after testing

Mercedes have hinted that they may consider copying Red Bull’s sidepods after the unique design caught the eye during preseason testing in Barcelona.With aerodynamic rules overhauled ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the testing in Spain was a first chance for the teams to assess both their new car designs and those of their rivals on circuit.Red Bull’s new RB18 car stood out with its raised and undercut sidepods, which appear to allow more air to flow beneath them and were rather different to the designs of the other new cars.Mercedes noted their 2021 title rivals’ different approach,...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Marc Marquez's Ten Years in MotoGP

2022 will see the iconic number 93 enter his tenth season with the stalwart Repsol Honda Team, chasing their seventh World Championship title together. Since joining the premier class in 2013, Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team have continued to write MotoGP history. During Marquez’s ten years with the Repsol Honda Team, he has become the first rider to win 13 premier class Grands Prix in a single season (2014), where he also became the first rider since 1970 to win ten straight premier class races. The 2013 and 2014 seasons also saw the #93 become the youngest ever back-to-back premier class World Champion at 21 years and 237 days old. More recently, Marquez earned the most points in a single premier class season – 420 during his domination of the 2019 campaign. To date Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team have achieved 62 poles, 99 podiums, 59 wins and six World Championships together – the defining force in the last ten years of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. Motivation and ambition remains as high as ever for the combination as they aim to celebrate their decade together in the best way possible, winning the World Championship once again.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Steiner has "good hope" despite lack of Haas F1 test mileage

The team finished bottom of the mileage table for the week, with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin running only 160 laps between them. The team also announced on Thursday evening it would complete the final day of the test without Uralkali sponsorship or colours, which resembled the Russian flag, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - with the team set to review the future of its Uralkali title sponsorship deal next week.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Chinese F1 trailblazer Zhou not just making up the numbers

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Guanyu Zhou, who will become China's first Formula One driver when he makes his debut next month, said he is not in the sport just to make up the numbers. The 22-year-old has signed for the Alfa Romeo team alongside former Mercedes racer Valtteri Bottas and will become the first driver from the country of 1.4 billion to line up on the grid at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.
MOTORSPORTS

