“He is made for the playoffs but hard case for MVP”- JJ Reddick explains why DeMar DeRozan cannot win the MVP like Giannis and Jokic despite impactful 2021-22 season

Tobias Harris continues to struggle for the Philadelphia 76ers, but James Harden and the rest of the Sixers are doing everything they can to get him back to his rhythm. After scoring just six points on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Harris finished with just 12 points on Sunday against the New York Knicks. While that is a more respectable outcome for the veteran scorer, it didn’t come easy as he scored just two points in three quarters before putting up some big shots in the final period.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO