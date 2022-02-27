ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“He is made for the playoffs but hard case for MVP”- JJ Reddick explains why DeMar DeRozan cannot win the MVP like Giannis and Jokic despite impactful 2021-22 season

By Mohnish Sabharwal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeMar DeRozan has been mind-blowing in his thirteenth year in the association and is effectively an MVP up-and-comer. His mid-range predominance on the court is something that has made him probably the best player in the association, and Chicago Bulls – a top title competitor from the East. In the primary...

ClutchPoints

James Harden’s strong message to Tobias Harris after back-to-back poor games for Sixers

Tobias Harris continues to struggle for the Philadelphia 76ers, but James Harden and the rest of the Sixers are doing everything they can to get him back to his rhythm. After scoring just six points on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Harris finished with just 12 points on Sunday against the New York Knicks. While that is a more respectable outcome for the veteran scorer, it didn’t come easy as he scored just two points in three quarters before putting up some big shots in the final period.
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals secret to Tyrese Maxey’s early dominance alongside James Harden

Since James Harden made his long-awaited debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, they have looked like a completely different team. The former MVP’s high-level scoring and playmaking have brought elements to the offense they have never had before. Despite having to adjust on the fly, the Sixers have managed to seamlessly integrate their new All-Star teammate into the lineup.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Get Slight Boost in NBA Power Rankings After James Harden Debut

Last Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court following a much-needed All-Star break. With a refreshed team, the Sixers also got their newest addition in the mix as James Harden was set to make his debut after battling a hamstring injury. Many expected the Sixers to look much better...
NBA

