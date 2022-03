Three days after losing by 10 to Baylor, the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks dropped another game by 10 points with a 74-64 loss to the unranked TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. Kansas led by one point at halftime before TCU climbed in front by as many as 12 in the second half. The Jayhawks managed to close the gap to four points in the final minute, the team missed its last three shots of the game, allowing the Horned Frogs to finish on a 6-0 run.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO