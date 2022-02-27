ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’: LCD Soundsystem Performs Deep Cuts ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’

By Ilana Kaplan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

For their second appearance as musical guests on Saturday Night Live , LCD Soundsystem decided to perform two deep cuts from their discography.

The Brooklyn indie outfit spearheaded by James Murphy kicked off their set with the industrial-tinged “Thrills”  before returning to the stage for a funky synth performance of their hit “Yr City’s A Sucker”— both from their self-titled 2005 album.

LCD Soundsystem also made an in-sketch appearance as a gang of Guardian Angels in the “Subway Churro” musical:

The group previously played on SNL in 2017, performing songs from their 2017 LP American Dream including the title track and “Call The Police.”

Last year, LCD was supposed to play a 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel but had to cancel three dates because of a surge in Covid-19 cases. Earlier this week the band announced they would be doing multinight residencies in Philadelphia and Boston. Performances will be held at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on March 28, 29, 30, and 31 and at Roadrunner in Boston on April 3, 4, 5 and 6.

