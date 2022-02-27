ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’ Season 1 Finale: LaMonica Garrett on Thomas’ Ending & Future With Noemi

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 1883 Season 1 finale...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals the Inspiration Behind Thomas’ Voice

“1883” actor Lamonica Garrett takes his role pretty seriously. Every actor does their fair share of research when prepping to get into character. And Garrett is no different when it comes to his role in Thomas. The stoic cowboy quietly leads alongside Capt. Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott). But when discussing how he came up with Thomas’ sound, Garrett had a whole lot to say.
Person
Isabel May
Person
Lamonica Garrett
107.3 PopCrush

1883 Finally Ends It’s Terrible First Season

It should go without saying, but you know, spoilers ahead... Having wrapped up the 1883 "origin story" of Yellowstone, I can't help but feel like we settled for half the action for a story set in a period of time ten times as violent. Half the action, double the drama, and a worldly and wise narration of a 17 year old seeing the world for the first time? It's like Paramount secretly hired out Hallmark to write this.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Michael Weatherly Return To the Show in a Different Role Than Before?

When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray Pay ‘Tribute’ to Brian Dietzen Ahead of Show’s Return

“NCIS” stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray had a special message for fans on Instagram this week. The two actors shared a short clip from on-set, hyping up viewers for the return of “NCIS” after a few weeks off the air. Season 9, Episode 13 premieres this Monday, and it’s unlike any ordinary installment. The episode marks actor Brian Dietzen’s screenwriting debut, and Murray and Valderrama are absolutely stoked on it.
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TVLine

Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival

There are plenty of familiar faces headed to NBC’s Law & Order revival, but will Jesse L. Martin‘s Detective Ed Green be one of them? During a Thursday appearance on the CBS’ The Talk (which you can check out below), Martin — who as an original cast member of The CW’s The Flash still plays Joe West — addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the Law & Order detective, whom he played from Seasons 10 through 18. “I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will,” Martin said before...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s How Many Episodes Cote De Pablo Appeared In

Cote de Pablo has been in a staggering number if “NCIS” episodes. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, she was a main character. She’s been in a total of 194 episodes as former Mossad-liaison-turned-NCIS-agent Ziva David. Even with her departure in season 11, that’s a lot of episodes for someone who only joined in season 3. That’s a good, honest run on a TV show; most television stars get barely half that.
CinemaBlend

NCIS Could Give Palmer Some Closure In Deadly New Episode, But Is That A Good Thing?

The break between new episodes of NCIS Season 19 isn’t over just yet, but new details about what comes next suggest that fans are in for a doozy of an episode when it comes to Palmer, and not just because actor Brian Dietzen co-wrote it. The show is bringing back a character who was killed off just last season. While that could mean some closure for Palmer, it may not be for his own good depending on how it happens.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
