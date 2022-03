Earlier this week, the members of Tool found a way to royally piss off their famously devoted fanbase. At recent live shows, Tool sold a deluxe signed vinyl edition of Fear Inoculum, their 2019 comeback album, for a sticker-shocking price of $810. (It was only available to fans who bought Toolarmy fan-club VIP tickets to the shows, which significantly increases that already-inflated price.) But, as one Reddit thread now points out, at a later show the vinyl was only $750 because that venue did not add sales tax. With the extra $60 you could buy yourself a whole tank of gas, almost.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO