A Florida hunter recently took down a 13-foot alligator after it had been caught poaching local livestock in the area. Only in Florida, are we right? It’s not every day you hear a story of a hunter shooting a massive alligator. But that’s exactly what happened down in The Sunshine State. After some calves were reported missing in Okeechobee County (located in South Florida), officials decided to bring in a professional to deal with the problem. The rancher who owns the property discovered a huge alligator on his property could only assume that it was the assailant responsible for feasting on his calves.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO