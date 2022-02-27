ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction ends as Interstate 4 toll lanes finally open

By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It took seven years of almost constant construction and traffic snarls, but the new toll lanes have opened along Interstate 4 in central Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation officially opened the toll lanes that run through parts of Orange and Seminole counties on Saturday.

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert over Western tensions

The $2.4 billion project rebuilt 15 major interchanges and constructed and widened 140 bridges.

The project also included miles of sound walls and the creation of a toll-lane expressway within the median of I-4.

They dubbed the project I-4 Ultimate because state transportation officials said there will be no more expansions of the corridor running through central Florida.

