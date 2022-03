JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – While jurisdictions across the state drop or amend mask mandates or other COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Missourians should remember the pandemic is still happening. Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO