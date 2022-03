If you haven't been seeing many Antelope lately, they may be in Southern Wyoming with all of their friends. This time of year the large herds of big game animals will migrate around the state and need to cross roads to be able to find the nourishment they need. Traveling in numbers is something many animal species do and migrating is a necessity for many to be able to get the food and water they need to survive.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO