Monroeville wins Div. III sectional title

PLYMOUTH — Fresh off its first Firelands Conference championship in 23 years, the Monroeville wrestling team had three individual champions en route to edging Edison to claim the Division III sectional championship at Plymouth High School on Saturday.

The Eagles scored 193.5 points to finish ahead of the Chargers and their 187.5 points. Plymouth (143) was third, followed closely by Mohawk (142.5), Crestview (125), Seneca East (116.5) and St. Paul (117) as the top seven teams.

Monroeville — projected to finish 11th at the Div. III state championships in two weeks according to the borofanohio.net rankings — had three consecutive titles at 132, 138 and 144 pounds on Saturday.

Alec Homan — ranked No. 6 in the state at 132, won three matches by pin, then claimed a tight thriller over an FC rival to reverse a result from last week. Homan pinned Seneca East’s Logan Martin in 28 seconds, followed by New London’s Wyatt Harrison in 1:44. He then needed 1:09 to pin St. Paul’s Harley Stoll before rematching with No. 8-ranked Hayden Kuhn from Crestview in the finals.

One week after losing 4-1 to Kuhn, it was Homan (22-2) getting an escape point and making it stand in a thrilling 1-0 decision.

At 138, Alec's sibling, No. 3-ranked Ashton Homan, also went unchallenged until the finals as he improved to 40-4.

Ashton Homan pinned Western Reserve’s Drake Monroe in 40 seconds and Plymouth’s Cayle Pope in 2:41. He then needed 3:18 to pin Grant Dowell (Bucyrus) before facing St. Paul’s No. 29-ranked Aiden Naseman in the finals.

Ashton Homan then claimed a 6-1 decision victory over Naseman to win the sectional title.

No. 6-ranked Hunter Vogus had a similar path at 144 as he improved to 36-4. Vogus pinned Plymouth’s Zach Miller in nine seconds, then needed 31 seconds to do the same to Cody Zurfluh of Bucyrus.

Facing Mohawk’s Jace Margraf (37-6) in the finals, Vogus scored a 5-2 decision over the No. 7-ranked wrestler in his weight class to finish atop the podium and give the Eagles three champions.

Among the other top four finishers on Saturday to earn a spot at next week’s district tournament in Rossford for the Eagles included No. 23-ranked Brencyn Evans (157), who placed third at 157.

Placing fourth for Monroeville was Mickolas Takacs (126), Ian Patchen (150), Duncan Steward (175) and Peyton Barnhart (285).

For Edison, top-ranked Max Hermes (113) was one of five individual champions for the No. 2-ranked Chargers.

A defending state champion, Hermes improved to 50-3 with pins in 1:04 over Kiryan Kershner (Bucyrus) and in 2:43 over Plymouth’s Nick Roberts.

At 157, No. 5-ranked Remington Bauer improved to 44-10 which included a pin over Western Reserve’s Levi Podraski in 1:49, and a technical fall (17-2) over John Better of Lucas. In the finals, he posted an 8-2 decision over Mohawk’s Kael Margraf.

Logan Lloyd improved to 49-6 at 190 with three wins. The No. 5-ranked Lloyd had three pins over Bucyrus’ Trey Griggs (:39), Mohawk’s Braylan Mulholland (1:46) and Plymouth’s Gabe Cox (:58).

At 215, No. 9-ranked Jacob Thompson (42-7) pinned Plymouth’s Riley Huston (1:08) and Zane Finley of Lucas (1:58) before winning a 4-3 thriller over No. 13 Bryant Pfeifer (42-5) of Bucyrus in the finals.

Also winning his weight class for the Chargers was No. 11-ranked Jackson Berardi at 285. Berardi (44-10) pinned three opponents to first place in Damon Majk of Lucas in 2:52, Nate Zehring of Bucyrus in 1:14 and Dominic Hemmer of Seneca East in 1:30.

Other placers to move on to Rossford for Edison included Duke Hermes (150), who took second, and third-place finishers Abe Hermes (106) and Walker Cisco (144).

Willard had two sectional champions on Saturday, while St. Paul and Plymouth each had one.

For the Crimson Flashes, No. 16-ranked Connor Robbins (21-7) claimed the title at 126. He had three pins over Crestview’s Nolan Moore (1:03), Monroeville’s Takacs (3:34) and Plymouth’s Andrew Miller (3:45).

Also for Willard, No. 1-ranked Shadrick Slone again cruised at 165 pounds. Slone improved to 44-1 with pins over Western Reserve’s Connor Dawson (1:06), Bucyrus’ Isaac Banks (:44) and Seneca East’s Blake Martin (1:12). In the finals, he scored a 15-0 technical fall win over Crestview’s Connor Morse.

At 150 pounds, St. Paul senior Will Stieber improved to 31-3 as he won the weight class. The No. 4-ranked Stieber pinned Buckeye Central’s Kamdyn Vanderpool in 1:19 and Plymouth’s Shae Sparks in 2:25 before winning by default in the finals over Edison’s Duke Hermes.

Plymouth’s Colton Sparks (36-2) won his weight class at 175. That included pins over Western Reserve’s Austin Rosemark (:59), Mohawk’s Ryan Ernshoff (2:16) and St. Paul’s Tristan Nickoli (1:19).

Also placing among the top four and advancing for St. Paul was Casper Caizzo at 106 (second), Naseman at 138 (second) and Nickoli (second) at 175, along with Stoll at 132 (third).

In the finals at 106, Caizzo lost a 3-2 decision in ultimate tie-breaker to Seneca East’s Hunter Lacy in a massive sectional match. In the final borofanohio.net rankings, Lacy is second and Caizzo is ranked third in the state behind Columbia’s Cole Schulke.

Plymouth’s Cameron Wagers (106) was third and Zach Miller (144) was fourth to also advance for the Big Red.

New London’s Markell Mitchell reached the finals where the No. 12-ranked wrestler fell to Seneca East’s No. 7-ranked Nathan Parks. Harrison (132) was fourth for the Wildcats.

South Central’s Diton Farnsworth placed third with three wins at 113 and will also advance to Rossford next weekend.

Division III sectional placers

(Top four district qualifiers)

Team standings: 1. Monroeville 193.5; 2. Edison 187.5; 3. Plymouth 143; 4. Mohawk 142.5; 5. Crestview 125; 6. Seneca East 116.5; 7. St. Paul 116; 8. Bucyrus 104; 9. Willard 60.5; 10. Lucas 41; 11. New London 39; 12. South Central 34; 13. Western Reserve 30; 14. Buckeye Central 26.

First place

106: Hunter Lacy (Seneca East) dec. Casper Caizzo (St. Paul), 3-2 UTB

113: Max Hermes (Edison) pinned Nick Roberts (Plymouth), 2:43

120: Nathan Parks (Seneca East) pinned Markell Mitchell (New London), 5:06

126: Connor Robbins (Willard) pinned Andrew Miller (Plymouth), 3:45

132: Alec Homan (Monroeville) dec. Hayden Kuhn (Crestview), 1-0

138: Ashton Homan (Monroeville) dec. Aiden Naseman (St. Paul), 6-1

144: Hunter Vogus (Monroeville) dec. Jace Margraf (Mohawk), 5-2

150: Will Stieber (St. Paul) Default Duke Hermes (Edison), default

157: Remington Bauer (Edison) dec. Kael Margraf (Mohawk), 8-2

165: Shadrick Slone (Willard) tech. fall Connor Morse (Crestview), 15-0

175: Colton Sparks (Plymouth) pinned Tristan Nickoli (St. Paul), 1:19

190: Logan Lloyd (Edison) pin Gabe Cox (Plymouth), :58

215: Jacob Thompson (Edison) dec. Bryant Pfeifer (Bucyrus), 4-3

285: Jackson Berardi (Edison) pinned Dominic Hemmer (Seneca East), 1:30

Third place

106: Abe Hermes (Edison) dec. Cameron Wagers (Plymouth), 13-6

113: Diton Farnsworth (South Central) pinned Kiyran Kershner (Bucyrus), 2:11

120: Andrew Mitchell (Crestview) pinned Sawyer Cooper (Bucyrus), 1:44

126: Dalton Barker (Bucyrus) dec. Mickolas Takacs (Monroeville), 6-4

132: Harley Stoll (St. Paul) maj. dec. Wyatt Harrison (New London), 15-4

138: Owen England (Mohawk) dec. Will Bischoff (Seneca East), 8-3

144: Walker Cisco (Edison) maj. dec. Zach Miller (Plymouth), 13-5

150: Luke Bischoff (Seneca East) dec. Ian Patchen (Monroeville), 3-1

157: Brencyn Evans (Monroeville) pinned John Vetter (Lucas), 1:58

165: Blake Martin (Seneca East) dec. Trevor Johnson (Mohawk), 4-0

175: Ryan Emshoff (Mohawk) pinned Duncan Steward (Monroeville), :57

190: Braylan Mulholland (Mohawk) tech. fall Kaiden Vaughn (Buckeye Central), 17-2

215: Zane Finley (Lucas) def. Caleb Cunningham (Crestview), default

285: Mitch Cline (Crestview) pinned Peyton Barnhart (Monroeville), 1:20