Despite the huge changes in the way we live, brought about by events in the past two years, the kitchen remains the hardest-working room in the house; more so than ever, in fact. These days, we need the kitchen to be a place where we can cook, eat, work, relax and socialise; and in some cases, it’s where we now spend most of our time. As well as being a room that can fulfil various different functions, it now also needs to be one in which a whole family will be happy to spend time in and entertain guests, so comfort and style are more important than ever.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 HOURS AGO