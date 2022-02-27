ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Leg Cramps, Pain? It Could Be PAD

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpmQ2_0eQaClZW00

SUNDAY, Feb. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pain or cramping in your legs during physical activity may be an early sign of a condition called peripheral artery disease ( PAD ) -- and you should get checked out by your doctor, an expert says.

PAD occurs when plaque develops in the arteries of the extremities and restricts blood flow to the legs, and sometimes the arms. The condition is more common in older people, and affects up to 10% of those in their 60s and 70s.

In the most severe cases, PAD can lead to amputation , according to Dr. Matthew Cindric, a vascular surgeon with Penn State Health.

PAD causes no symptoms in its earliest stages. The first and most common symptom people notice is repeated pain, cramping or heaviness in one or both legs during walking or exercise. These symptoms occur because muscles can't get enough oxygen and nutrients.

As PAD advances, symptoms typically become more severe, and can include wounds or ulcers on the feet that won’t heal, or continuous pain or numbness. Either of these may be precursors to onset of gangrene .

"Vascular problems tend to escalate rapidly without prompt diagnosis and intervention, particularly in patients who have wounds on the feet that won't heal," Cindric said in a Penn State Health news release. "The earlier you notice the signs and get evaluated, the sooner we can get you on a path toward healing."

If you notice any signs of PAD, talk with your doctor, Cindric said. Treatments can include diet changes, exercise, medications or procedures to open blocked arteries.

Genetics play a role in PAD, but the other 4 of the 5 top risk factors are controllable: smoking, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and high blood sugar or diabetes.

"Smoking is far and away the leader," Cindric said. "PAD is far more prevalent in smokers than nonsmokers."

He offered the following advice for people with PAD.

"Start with smoking cessation, get into a structured exercise habit, and work with your [doctor] to manage these risk factors," Cindric said. "Even if you ultimately require a surgical intervention, long-term results are strongly dependent on how well these other factors are managed."

More information

There's more on peripheral artery disease (PAD) at the American Heart Association .

SOURCE: Penn State Health, news release, Feb. 24, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lancaster Online

Leg Pain You Shouldn’t Ignore

If you are actively dealing with leg pain, it can be difficult to know when it’s time to seek medical treatment. A muscle cramp, pinched nerve, or arthritis could be the reason, or it may be something more serious. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a circulatory disease of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leg Cramps#Smoking Cessation#Amputation#Cholesterol#Healthday News#Penn State Health
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
verywellhealth.com

Causes of Tingling in the Feet

Tingling in the feet is a common symptom that can affect many people, causing pain, burning, or a pins-and-needle sensation. Symptoms may resolve when you change positions and move, which relieves pressure on your nerves. When tingling in the feet persists and is unrelated to positional changes, other conditions may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Sun

Signs of atrial fibrillation - and how to treat it

Palpitations of the heart or uncomfortable sensations in the chest can be distressing. Thoughts of heart attack may come to mind, and that anxiety can only exacerbate the situation. While heart attack might be the first thing people think of when experiencing chest discomfort, atrial fibrillation may be to blame for such feelings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
SELF

Understanding the Different Types of IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can really take the joy out of your favorite meal—but the symptoms you suffer through depend on which of the four types of IBS you’re dealing with. From uncomfortable bloating to painful constipation to urgent diarrhea, each person’s IBS experience differs slightly, Mark Pimentel, M.D., an associate professor of medicine and of gastroenterology at Cedars-Sinai, tells SELF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

Trying To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Here’s Where a Cardiologist Recommends You Start

When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

The differences between plantar fasciitis and gout

Gout and plantar fasciitis can both affect the feet. Gout is a type of arthritis that causes joint pain and swelling. Plantar fasciitis is an inflammation of the plantar fascia, a ligament in the sole of the foot. Gout occurs as a result of high uric acid levels in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy