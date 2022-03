AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn (5-2) begins a stretch of six games in six days at Plainsman Park with a game against Alabama State (3-5) Tuesday at 6 p.m. C.T. “It’s great for us,” head coach Butch Thompson said of the Tigers busy week. “I think after meeting with our players and coaches, there’s still so many things that we have to get done, and the best way to do that is to play six (games) in six days. We get an opportunity to come back out and play a lot of baseball, and all of it at Plainsman Park.”

