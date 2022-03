FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There are three growing seasons in North Texas. When I moved here in 2011, I can’t tell you how ambitious that made my green thumb. Three seasons, three different planting times, harvest times and all sorts of different things to grow. There is the early cool season (root crops and greens), the summer season (melons and squash) and the fall cool season (much the same as the early). Here is the go-to planting guide issued by the great people at Texas Agri-life, one for spring and one for fall. The hard truth of North Texas is that it gets brutal hot...

