ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Roundtable: What Position Can Lions Best Address through 2022 NFL Draft?

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

1.) What are you hoping to hear from Dan Campbell at the combine?

Vito Chirco: I'm more worried about what Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has to say in regard to the draft. As for Campbell, though, I am curious to hear if he'll tip his hand regarding who has emerged as the front-runner for the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick.

Also, if he gets asked it, I would like to hear his thoughts on the state of the organization's rebuild and what it will take to keep it moving in the right direction.

Adam Strozynski: That this organization has a plan as it approaches the draft and that there is some flexibility to it, depending on which player is selected at No. 1 overall.

2.) What are you hoping to hear from Brad Holmes at the combine?

Chirco: I'm hoping to hear two things. I'm hoping to hear the Lions' draft strategy is to select the best player available throughout the entirety of the draft. Additionally, like Adam, I do want to hear that the organization has begun to narrow down the list of players it's willing to draft at No. 2 overall.

Strozynski: Something similar to Dan Campbell, but that he's looking to narrow his list of players down to guys the Lions must have.

3.) What is the one position the Lions can best address in free agency?

Chirco: As much as you can argue wide receiver, I'm going to go with the secondary. You can get the likes of Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Joe Haden and Marcus Williams all in free agency this offseason. Each of those players could come into Motown and immediately upgrade the team's defensive backs group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGkXM_0eQaAv5800
Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

Strozynski: There is always a glut of wide receivers, and this year is no different. I think you can add a guy or two in free agency and pick up a guy early in the draft to complement Detroit's passing game.

4.) What position can the Lions best address through this year's draft?

Chirco: I'm going to go with wide receiver for this one. You could also go with pass rusher because of both Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux possibly being available at No. 2 overall, along with David Ojabo later in the first round.

However, I'll go with receiver today. Through this April's draft, the Lions could get their hands on the likes of Alabama's Jameson Williams, USC's Drake London and Penn State's Jahan Dotson, just to name a few. Each of them would provide an immediate boost to Detroit's wide receiver corps.

Strozynski: The defense as a whole. They have holes at all three levels. I could make the case that the defensive line is addressed in round one, linebacker is addressed in round two and the secondary, specifically a safety, is added in round three.

5.) Who is an under-the-radar player that fans should watch at this upcoming week's combine?

Chirco: I'm going to go with fast-rising Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Once thought of as a top-100 player in this year's draft class, he had a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and now could be a fringe top-50 player. He profiles as a box safety who can also play in man coverage at the next level.

Strozynski: Brian Asamoah, a linebacker out of Oklahoma, could be a target for the Lions late in the third round with their compensatory pick or early in the fourth round. He has the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or a 4-3 defensive scheme, and has a nose for the football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0KSS_0eQaAv5800

Comments / 1

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ex-NFL player signed briefly by Lions sought in fatal stabbing

Cleveland — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Kent State running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. Wilkerson was signed by the Detroit Lions during the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders lives a pretty good life these days. The Pro Football Hall of Famer turned college football head coach is leading the Jackson State football program. He’s coming off a big year in 2021, in which he was named the conference’s head coach of the year. Off...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Campbell
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 1 Preferred Team For Aaron Rodgers

It sounds like an announcement from Aaron Rodgers is coming soon. Rodgers might be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show again on Tuesday afternoon. This week, we could be getting an announcement from the four-time MVP. The Packers starter is believed to be considering returning to Green Bay for another...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Backup Quarterback Responds To Aaron Rodgers Drama

Aaron Rodgers’ backup came to the QB’s defense Friday. In the midst of all of the A-Rod related drama, former Packers wideout Greg Jennings chimed in calling the back-to-back MVP “selfish for reportedly wanting a $50 million payday. “Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy