NHL

Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Continues to drop jaws

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Seider fashioned two assists in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. One of the early favorites...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
Detroit News

'We found a way': Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina

Detroit — So Saturday you had a deluge of goals, little defense, and shoddy goaltending, all from both teams. And fans loved the craziness, all the goals. Tuesday, the Red Wings played more of a real hockey game, much less fireworks and big plays, but the result was likely fine with Wings' fans — a 4-3 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference leading Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Canadiens

WINNIPEG - Andrew Copp will return to the Winnipeg Jets (23-21-9) line-up tonight as they take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight for the first time since last spring's second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Copp has missed the last six games as he worked his way back from a...
WINNIPEG JETS
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Carolina to kick off busy March schedule

Detroit enters final two months of regular season 23-24-6 overall and in fifth place in Atlantic Division. The Detroit Red Wings will start a hectic March slate when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After playing just seven games in February, Detroit will play...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings strive to improve defense: 'We haven't been good enough'

Detroit — The Red Wings felt they had made progress in their defensive play last season. It was a shortened season, and they only played seven teams in the geography-based schedule, but based on the eye test, it was an accurate belief. The Wings were better defensively, and statistically it bore that out, showing the Wings allowed 3.00 goals per game, ranking 20th in the NHL (compared to 31st and last the season before, at 3.73).
NHL
NHL

Crosby scores late, Penguins rally past Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Sidney Crosby scored the go-ahead goal with 2:14 left in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins reached over his head for the puck, but Crosby, who was...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade deadline primer: Detroit Red Wings

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes at Red Wings

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a sixth consecutive win tonight when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 37-11-4 (78 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, February...
NHL

