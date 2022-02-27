ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Mixed results Saturday

 2 days ago

DeKeyser registered an assist but was minus-3 in Saturday's 10-7...

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Has night to forget

Bertuzzi skated to a minus-4 rating and went without a point in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. Bertuzzi recorded five blocked shots but mustered only one shot as he and the rest of the Wings were more preoccupied with the dizzying task of chasing Mitch Marner, who ended up adding four goals for the Leafs. Bert was blanked in a game that featured 17 total goals and that's disappointing for his fantasy managers, but he's been terrific overall with 23 goals and 21 assists through 45 games. That said, he's in a three-game drought entering Tuesday's contest against the potent Hurricanes.
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Continues to drop jaws

Seider fashioned two assists in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. One of the early favorites to win the Calder Trophy, Seider is riding a six-game point streak comprised of a goal and nine assists. There are no signs of slowing down for the German, as February has been his most productive month offensively. But the 20-year-old also has 75 hits and 102 blocked shots to signal that he's giving it his all on both ends of the ice.
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Defending cage Tuesday

Nedeljkovic will start between the pipes Tuesday against visiting Carolina, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports. Nedeljkovic has posted a 3-5-1 record with a 4.32 GAA and .857 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. The 26-year-old stopped 28 of 32 shots en route to a 5-3 loss to Carolina on Dec. 16. On the road, the Hurricanes have gone 18-7-2 while averaging 3.41 goals for and 33.5 shots on goal, ranking 5th and 6th, respectively.
Zegras Scores Late On Power Play, Ducks Beat Bruins 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. The young phenom Zegras finished with one goal and one assist. ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 1: Jamie Drysdale #34, Trevor Zegras #46, and Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrate a game-winning goal in the third period against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on March 1, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images) Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period, and John Gibson...
RELEASE: Phillips, Slavin Re-Assigned to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
Jets Need to Keep Svechnikov on 2nd Line With Connor & Dubois

If the Winnipeg Jets want to keep their second line clicking as they pursue a Western Conference Wild Card spot, Evgeny Svechnikov needs to stay on it. Svechnikov has played on the second line with Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois for the past three games (plus one period of the game preceding them.) He scored his first goal since Jan. 4 on a deft deflection in the Jets’ strong three-goal first period against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday — a game where they collapsed and lost 6-3 — and scored again in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
NHL Buzz: Edmundson cleared for contact, near season debut with Canadiens

Copp expects to return for Jets on Tuesday; Senators cancel practice due to flu. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Joel Edmundson was cleared for contact and practiced in full for the first time this season...
Vitek Vanecek Recalled, But Ilya Samsonov Will Start Against Toronto

Vanecek recalled, but Samsonov will start against Toronto originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Goalie Vitek Vanecek was recalled by the Capitals on Monday from a conditioning stint with the Hershey Bears. Ilya Samsonov, however, will get the start in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vanecek suffered an...
'We found a way': Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina

Detroit — So Saturday you had a deluge of goals, little defense, and shoddy goaltending, all from both teams. And fans loved the craziness, all the goals. Tuesday, the Red Wings played more of a real hockey game, much less fireworks and big plays, but the result was likely fine with Wings' fans — a 4-3 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference leading Carolina Hurricanes.
Preview: Red Wings host Carolina to kick off busy March schedule

Detroit enters final two months of regular season 23-24-6 overall and in fifth place in Atlantic Division. The Detroit Red Wings will start a hectic March slate when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After playing just seven games in February, Detroit will play...
Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
Red Wings strive to improve defense: 'We haven't been good enough'

Detroit — The Red Wings felt they had made progress in their defensive play last season. It was a shortened season, and they only played seven teams in the geography-based schedule, but based on the eye test, it was an accurate belief. The Wings were better defensively, and statistically it bore that out, showing the Wings allowed 3.00 goals per game, ranking 20th in the NHL (compared to 31st and last the season before, at 3.73).
Demko, Canucks open road trip with 5-2 victory over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Thatcher Demko got the Vancouver Canucks’ road trip off to a good start. Demko made 31 saves and the Canucks beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matthew Highmore and Tyler Myers each had a goal and an assist and Tanner Pearson, Juho Lammikko and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who opened a four-game trip.
NHL On Tap: Rangers look to bounce back at home against Canucks

Islanders continue trip at Ducks; Laine, Blue Jackets face Penguins. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Sunday. Start spreading the news. The Rangers (33-14-5) are playing...
FLYERS REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO EXTEND RISTOLAINEN

After saying just last week the Philadelphia Flyers were looking to move Rasmus Ristolainen, Elliotte Friedman has taken back his claim and is now suggesting the team is looking at extending him. According to Friedman, the Flyers are worried that if they move Ristolainen, they will be low on NHL...
Trade deadline primer: Detroit Red Wings

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings...
