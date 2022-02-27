Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Mixed results Saturday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
The young phenom Zegras finished with one goal and one assist.
ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 1: Jamie Drysdale #34, Trevor Zegras #46, and Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrate a game-winning goal in the third period against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on March 1, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)
Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period, and John Gibson...
