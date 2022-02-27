The One Supplement You Should Take For Less Stress & Inflammation: Lion’s Mane

Shutterstock

Stress and inflammation are two very common issues that people face, and are connected to a number of illnesses. While nutrition, quality sleep, and balance in your lifestyle are the best ways to reduce stress and inflammation, supplements can help bridge the gap between what you have and what you’re lacking. Lion’s Mane is one supplement that is worth exploring as an addition to your health regimen, as it holds a number of benefits and could be a good support to reduce stress and inflammation.

First of all, where does Lion’s Mane come from and what is it? In its natural form, Lion’s Mane is a culinary mushroom commonly eaten in Japan and China. Its name comes from the fact that in its raw form, it looks like a Lion’s Mane as it grows in the wild. While you can use it while cooking, it also holds benefits for your brain, gut, and heart.

One of the biggest benefits of Lion’s Mane is its anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation and your mental health are very connected—some research has shown that when the body is in a prolonged inflamed state, it can cause anxiety and diminished brain function. “Other animal studies have found that lion’s mane extract can also help regenerate brain cells and improve the functioning of the hippocampus, a region of the brain responsible for processing memories and emotional responses.” Healthline reports. This could be a great support for reducing inflammation, especially if your bigger symptoms are anxiety and brain fog.

Lion’s Mane also helps reduce stress, which is linked to inflammation. Enduring constant or regular stress can have a negative impact on your body physically and mentally, so prioritizing stress management is crucial. There have been animal studies done on how Lion’s Mane can support stress management and improve your body's response to it. Healthine reports that “Researchers believe that improved functioning of the hippocampus may explain the reductions in anxious and depressive behaviors in mice given these extracts.” The hippocampus is a part of your brain where learning, memory, and emotional response are controlled. By boosting your body’s resilience to stress and strengthening the function of your hippocampus, you can see a reduction of stress-related symptoms while regularly taking Lion’s Mane.

When it comes to dosage, it varies from person to person, but some research has shown that 3-4 grams daily can show positive results, although some people have reported allergic reactions. You can purchase Lion’s Mane in capsulated and powder forms. While there is positive research showing its benefits, you should always consult with your doctor to make sure that you don’t have any allergies or conditions that could cause negative side effects.