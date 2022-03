In regard to the recent articles about historic homes and the tax savings to the homeowners for that designation (“Oregon lawmakers change course, move to curtail tax break that benefits owners of million-dollar historic homes,” Feb. 18): The thumbnail photo in the original article (“Oregon lawmakers plan to extend tax break that rewards owners of million-dollar historic homes,” Feb. 13) shows a client’s home that I have had the privilege to work on as a carpenter and more recently as a general contractor for 40 years. I’m sure there are abuses to the rules and questions about the owners’ motivation, but many of these owners care about the original architectural integrity of their homes and bear the added expense to maintain that integrity.

