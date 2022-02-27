ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Cousin charged in death of E. Harlem woman found in plastic storage container

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9aYl_0eQa8J0p00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The 21-year-old cousin of the East Harlem woman found dead inside of a storage container in the Bronx has been arrested in her murder, authorities said Saturday.

Khalid Barrow, cousin of victim Nisaa Wilcott, has been charged with murder and concealment of a human corpse, police said.

Wilcott’s body was found inside of a storage container in the Highbridge section of the Bronx on Friday after the 35-year-old mother had been reported missing by family and friends.

The NYPD obtained surveillance footage which showed Barrow and Wilcott entering her East Harlem apartment building on Friday and Barrow leaving solo.

The video also allegedly shows Barrow removing a plastic container from Wilcott’s building on Friday.

Police believe Wilcott’s cousin used her phone to text concerned family members in order to throw them off but the texts were inconsistent with previous text conversations which made her family suspicious.

The cause of Wilcott’s death is not immediately clear pending an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Officer.

Comments / 18

Joanne Reeder
2d ago

there could of been no wrong this woman did to her cousin that would of made him take her life, Sending prayers to this women's family and her son whom now has to live the rest of his life without his mom ..so sorry 😞

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Harlem#Nypd#Murder#Plastic#Police#The Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy