Cousin charged in death of E. Harlem woman found in plastic storage container

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The 21-year-old cousin of the East Harlem woman found dead inside of a storage container in the Bronx has been arrested in her murder, authorities said Saturday.

Khalid Barrow, cousin of victim Nisaa Wilcott, has been charged with murder and concealment of a human corpse, police said.

Wilcott’s body was found inside of a storage container in the Highbridge section of the Bronx on Friday after the 35-year-old mother had been reported missing by family and friends.

The NYPD obtained surveillance footage which showed Barrow and Wilcott entering her East Harlem apartment building on Friday and Barrow leaving solo.

The video also allegedly shows Barrow removing a plastic container from Wilcott’s building on Friday.

Police believe Wilcott’s cousin used her phone to text concerned family members in order to throw them off but the texts were inconsistent with previous text conversations which made her family suspicious.

The cause of Wilcott’s death is not immediately clear pending an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Officer.