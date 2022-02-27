ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian military threatens Ukraine nuclear power plant

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYnhV_0eQa8Bx100

( The Hill ) — The Russian military is threatening a nuclear power plant in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion in the country.

Russia’s military presence has increased near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which resides in a town in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs has reported.

Russian forces have aimed one of their deadliest weapons, a multiple rocket launcher called “Grad,” at the nuclear power plant, according to the ministry.

Ukraine has reached out to the international community about the danger while the ministry of internal affairs says the Ukrainian military is heading to the region to defend the plant.

“The armed forces, national guard and civilian militia will do anything to prevent a catastrophe, we are ready to destroy the enemy. But we have to be ready for anything,” said Vadim Denisenko, advisor to the minister of internal affairs.

An attack on Ukraine’s nuclear fleet, one of the world’s largest, could potentially have disastrous consequences.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The nuclear fleet includes four power plants and 15 reactors and provides about half of the country’s power.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian ministry of infrastructure said Ukrainian forces had intercepted a Russian missile headed for the Kyiv Reservoir.

“The destruction of the reservoir could create a cascade effect that could destroy other dams and even damage the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” the ministry of infrastructure said in a statement.

Russian forces previously took control of the Chernobyl nuclear site on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the invasion of Ukraine began.

Chernobyl is known as the site of the worst nuclear incident in history. In 1986, several explosions occurred in the reactor, the core of which experienced a meltdown, and radioactive material was released into the atmosphere. Dozens died and thousands were evacuated from the area.

After Ukraine gained its independence following the fall of the Soviet Union, it inherited one of the biggest nuclear arsenals in the world.

However, Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal after signing a treaty with Russia and the United States. In exchange for relinquishing its nuclear arsenal, security assurances were given by the U.S., U.K. and Russia that Ukraine would not be attacked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nuclear Power Plants#Nuclear Plants#Russian#Zaporizhzhia#Ukrainian#Iphone
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy