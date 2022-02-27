Talking to children about cultural competency

President Biden traveled down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening to deliver his first State of the Union address. The speech came at a precarious moment. The international crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is shifting by the minute. At home, Biden's political standing has taken a beating.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader decried Russia’s escalation of attacks on crowded urban areas as a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if his Russian counterpart weren’t made to “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas on Tuesday opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both men easily won their party’s nomination for governor....
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge that hit youngsters especially hard, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come a day after a study of New York children...
The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of Ukraine
(CNN) — The man who fatally shot three of his children and another adult at a Sacramento church Monday night before killing himself has been identified as 39-year-old David Mora Rojas, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's office. His three daughters have been identified as 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez,...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, delivering the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, painted the picture of a country hardly emerging from a crisis and instead in the grips of several as she hammered the president’s leadership notably on the world stage.
Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of the intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
