Leg Cramps, Pain? It Could Be PAD

By Robert Preidt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNDAY, Feb. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pain or cramping in your legs during physical activity may be an early sign of a condition called peripheral artery disease (PAD) -- and you should get checked out by your doctor, an expert says. PAD occurs when plaque develops in the...

