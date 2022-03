SIOUX CITY -- When you're on a sports team, your teammates often feel like siblings. But what happens if your teammate really is your sibling?. That's the case with the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Crusaders girls basketball team, which has four sets of sisters. With a 21-2 record in the Class 4A field, they will be going up against Waverly-Shell Rock for first round tournament play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines.

