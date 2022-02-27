ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How to live stream Carabao Cup final 2022 and watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match from anywhere

By Aatif Sulleyman
T3.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's become one of the most storied modern rivalries in football, and Liverpool and Chelsea will pen a new chapter as they face off in the final of the Carabao Cup. This could be a classic, so keep reading for your full guide to getting a Carabao Cup final live stream...

www.t3.com

LFCTransferRoom

Breaking: Injury Update | Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool vs Chelsea | Thiago Injured | Naby Keita Comes In

News has just broken that Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara has been injured in the warm-up for the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea. The Spaniard was named in Liverpool’s starting XI but picked up an injury prior to kick-off. Naby Keita will replace Thiago in the starting line-up, with Harvey Elliot taking up the final place on the bench.
Daily Mail

Carabao Cup final PLAYER RATINGS: Caoimhin Kelleher proves the man of the moment with heroic display for Liverpool as Chelsea's Mason Mount is left to rue squandering two glorious chances

CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
Daily Mail

'I wish Kepa was in goal!': Jamie Carragher is left stunned by Edouard Mendy's incredible double save to deny Liverpool in Carabao Cup final - and claims Chelsea goalkeeper is 'man of the match' during half-time analysis

Pundits Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praised Edouard Mendy's double save in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool as 'magnificent'. Mendy pulled off in an incredible double stop to firstly deny Naby Keita's long-range effort before getting up quickly and saving a close-range strike from Sadio Mane in the first half of the Carabao Cup final.
LFCTransferRoom

'I Was Desperate For Him To Save One, Especially When I Knew Mine Was Coming Up!' - Andy Robertson On Caoimhin Kelleher's Performance In Liverpool's Carabao Cup Penalty Shootout Win

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was delighted for number two goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as the Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Scotland captain admitted he was hoping the Ireland international would save a penalty so he didn't have to...
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea

Holy. Freaking. Crap. Did that really just happen?!?!?! No, it’s not really a surprise that Liverpool won their first trophy of the season, keeping alive their hope for the quadruple. Both Liverpool and Chelsea had sensational chances, with both goalkeepers coming up with huge saves. Both teams missed what looked like sure goals in a very open game for a final. Both teams had goals waved off after VAR reviews. In the end, it took penalties to settle it. An not just penalties, it went all the way to keeper penalties, the rarest of rare of all penalties. Caoimhin Kelleher rocked his shot into the top corner while Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought in just for the penalties, skied his chance. And that was it. Liverpool have now won the League Cup, the cup we have all spurned for years. And it feels great!
Daily Mail

Thiago Alcantara is reduced to tears after being injured in Liverpool's WARM-UP for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, with Naby Keita drafted into the starting line-up

Liverpool were forced into a late change to their starting line-up for this afternoon's Carabao Cup final, with Thiago Alcantara injured in the warm-up. The Spaniard was replaced in the Reds' XI by Naby Keita, with 18-year-old Harvey Elliott taking a spot on the substitutes' bench as a result. As...
SkySports

Kepa Arrizabalaga sub: Jamie Redknapp criticises 'ridiculous' decision to take off Edouard Mendy in Carabao Cup final

Jamie Redknapp criticised the "ridiculous" call to bring Kepa Arrizabalaga on for Chelsea's Carabao Cup final shoot-out defeat - in which he missed the deciding spot kick. Kepa was brought on in place of first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the shootout - as he was, successfully, for August's Super Cup penalty shootout win over Villarreal - but skied the decisive penalty of Sunday's final at Wembley after failing to save any of Liverpool's 11 attempts, handing the Carabao Cup to Jurgen Klopp's side.
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Liverpool live score: 2022 League Cup final updates, latest news from showpiece Wembley encounter

England's first piece of silverware of the season is up for grabs this season as Chelsea and Liverpool face off at Wembley Stadium for the EFL Cup (11:30 a.m. ET). Both sides may be looking for more significant prizes before the campaign is over but for Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp this is their chance to win a first domestic cup competition at their clubs.
Daily Mail

'Even in professional football there is space for sentiment': Jubilant Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher after the Liverpool boss resisted the urge to start No 1 keeper Alisson for the Carabao Cup final

Jurgen Klopp paid an emotional tribute to Liverpool's Carabao Cup final hero Caoimhin Kelleher after the No 2 stopper paid his manager back for starting him ahead of Alisson Becker at Wembley. Klopp had picked Kelleher to play in most of the previous rounds of the tournament and resisted the...
