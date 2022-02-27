ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 27

 2 days ago
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All...

Kan. woman, teens busted for allegedly selling narcotic pills

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman and two teens for alleged drug distribution. On Feb. 26, police learned that 18-year-old Trebreh Jones of Wichita was selling narcotic pills, and an investigation was conducted, which led to a search warrant being obtained on his residence, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Kan. felon found with an AK-47 pistol formally charged

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon, prohibited from having a weapon, made a court appearance last week after police found numerous weapons at his residence. Alejandro Morales, 19 of Wichita, is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Preliminary hearing set for abduction, shooting of Kan. toddler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing is set for April 7th for the man arrested in connection with the abduction and shooting in Reno and Sedgwick County July 19. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Computer, monitor, keyboard stolen during office break-in

A desktop computer, monitor, and keyboard are missing after a business burglary in north Salina. On Monday morning, an employee of Great Plains Manufacturing told police that when he arrived at work Monday, he found his office window shattered and his desktop computer, monitor, and keyboard missing, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The man's office is in Building 1, 601 Idlewilde Place.
SALINA, KS
$15,000 diamond ring stolen from central Salina residence

Police continue to investigate the theft of a $15,000 ring from a central Salina residence. A 35-year-old Salina woman told police that while she was at work Saturday night to Sunday morning, her daughter had some friends over to the residence in the 500 block of Sunset Drive. When the woman returned home from work on Sunday, she discovered that a drawer in her bedroom had been gone through and a $15,000 ring had been stolen, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Sheriff: Evidence going to KBI after chase, arrest

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspect on multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement following a pursuit on Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1997 Ford Crown Victoria near SE 37th Street and SE Colfax Place for speeding, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Minivan leaves roadway; two women injured

Two women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck in northern Saline County Friday. Misty Tersiner, 33, of Culver, was southbound on N. Hedville Road in a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when the vehicle left the roadway, went through a fence and struck some trees, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 9:35 a.m. Friday, just north of the intersection with W. Humbargar Road.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Police: Kan. man caused $25K damage after hit-and-run accidents

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with several hit and run accidents in Finney County. Just before 12:30a.m. Sunday, sheriff' deputies observed a hit and run accident in the 1700 Block of North Taylor in Garden City where an electronic crosswalk sign was destroyed, according to a media release.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
Salina man arrested after two-vehicle wreck on S. Broadway

A two-vehicle wreck in west-central Salina resulted in the arrest of a local man Saturday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Steven Belcher, 63, of Salina, was southbound in the 600 block of S. Broadway Boulevard when the 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup he was driving was rear ended by a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by James Brown, 38, of Salina. The wreck occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m. Saturday.
SALINA, KS
Police investigating rear-end hit-and-run on S. Ninth Street

Police are looking for a black or dark-colored sedan with front-end damage after a hit-and-run collision in south Salina Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 58-year-old Salina man had been driving southbound on S. Ninth Street in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade and was stopped at the light at the S. Ninth Street/Saturn Avenue intersection when his vehicle was rear-ended by a black or dark-colored sedan. The hit-and-run occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.
SALINA, KS
Police: Wanted Kan. man found hiding in walls of basement

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an incident at a southwest Kansas residence. On February 24, police served an arrest search warrant for 38-year-old Luis Adrian Molina of Garden City at 1208 A Street, according to a media release. During a search of the residence,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina, KS
