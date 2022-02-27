ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Games to Launch on Switch Globally in Late 2022

By Feb 27, 12:00 anime
Anime News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streamed Pokémon Presents event on Sunday (Pokémon Day) announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entries in the Pokémon game franchise, will...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Freak#Pok Mon Presents#Video Game#Violet Games#Japanese
GamesRadar+

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

The Pokemon Gen 9 starters have been confirmed. In a blog post following the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo showed off the games' new starter Pokemon. First up is Sprigatito, a "capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon." It's difficult to tell at this point, but there's a touch of the Misdreavus to the cat's design, and the 'Spri' is quite close to 'spirit', leading me to think this could evolve into a Grass/Ghost type, of which there are only four others in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror DLC adds dungeons and terrifying underground monsters

Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12. Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
epicstream.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: What We Know About The 3 Starters So Far

Here's everything we know about the 3 new starter Pokemon for Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon Company recently revealed the three Gen 9 starters for Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet, and they include a grass-type cat, a fire-type croc that looks like an apple, and a water-type duckling with a large cap.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Ghostrunner Project Hel DLC resurfaces with a look at its new playable character

Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level's cyberpunk action-platformer Ghostrunner is back with a new round of DLC: Ghostrunner Project Hel. The frenetic first-person action game made a splash in 2020 with its slick cyberpunk aesthetics, and in a newly revealed trailer (via Polygon), we come face to face once more with Hel, the second boss character originally seen in the base Ghostrunner campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overlord Special Program Planned To Hype Season Four's Arrival

Isekais are a hot ticket item in the medium of anime, with the genre usually focusing on a protagonist being transported into a world of magic and mysticism, or sometimes simply one from an MMORPG video game. Overlord follows in the path of the latter though presents a major twist to anime fans in that the lead character is trapped in the body of his avatar, a giant skeleton sorcerer who goes by the name of Ains Ooal Gown. With the fourth season set to land later this year, Overlord is looking to hold a special event to get fans ready for the return of the necromancer and his gaggle of colorful antagonists.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Is Set in a Region Inspired by Spain

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will take players to the Pokemon world equivalent of Spain. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed the brand new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, which will be released later this year and introduce players to a brand new region of the Pokemon world. The new games are the first in a new generation of Pokemon games, and will be a true "open world" game where the wilderness seamlessly blends into the towns of the new region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends Arceus Anime Drops New Details

Pokemon has dropped some new details for the mysterious new anime project for Pokemon Legends Arceus! As part of the 26th Anniversary celebration for the franchise, it was announced on Pokemon Day this year that there are now plans in place to move the video games forward into their ninth generation. There were also some surprises for fans of the anime releases too as while Pokemon Journeys remains the current main series for the near future, there are now plans to highlight the story from Pokemon Legends Arceus. Coming to life in a mysterious new web anime project now in the works, fans have gotten some new details as to what to expect.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have debunked a decades-old fan theory

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fire-type Pokemon Fuecoco has some fans questioning the starter Chinese zodiac theory. Since the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet last weekend, fans in the Pokemon Subreddit have been discussing the three new starter Pokemon, grass-type Sprigatito, fire-type Fuecoco, and water-type Quaxly. Recently, there’s been...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to watch Cowboy Bebop online from anywhere

A space western that aired 24 years ago, Cowboy Bebop is a classic of the anime world that is still well worth the watch to this day, especially if you're looking to see the original before watching Netflix's recent live-action remake. Read on to see how to watch Cowboy Bebop online from anywhere with a Funimation free trial.
COMICS
epicstream.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Anime Sets Up an Alolan Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash dealing with the fantastic ramifications of his Pokemon Tournament victory, with the finale of Pokemon Sun And Moon netting Ketchum his first win over the long course of the series. With the latest season seeing plenty of reunions from characters past in the quest for Ash to become the greatest trainer there ever was, it seems that a major reunion is in the works as the majority of friends Ash made in the Alola Region are looking to make a major comeback.
COMICS
PennLive.com

Funimation anime is now available to stream on Crunchyroll

Today’s a good day to be an anime fan. Because anime that was previously exclusively on Funimation can now be streamed on Crunchyroll, too. It was announced last summer how Funimation would be purchasing Crunchyroll for a cool $1.2 billion, bringing two of the most popular anime streaming platforms in the U.S. (if not the world) together. Now, in the words of the immortal Spice Girls, the anime of two has become one (although the same goes for content on Funimation’s subsidiary, Wakanim).
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude is a free visual novel

PlayStation fans can download Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude for free from today. Available on both PS4 and PS5, this visual novel introduces you to Ghostwire: Tokyo's paranormal world. Here you’ll join KK and his team of supernatural detectives as they attempt to uncover the truth behind a strange disappearance.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrives later this year, keeping a fan-favorite feature from Arceus

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the next mainline game to release in the pocket monster series and will be making its way to Nintendo Switch later this year. Announced during February’s Pokémon Presents, Scarlet and Violet will introduce the ninth Generation of Pokémon, three new starters, and a new region to explore across an open-world map. It’s under development at Game Freak, the same studio that released Pokémon Legends: Arceus in late January earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy