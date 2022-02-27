Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Games to Launch on Switch Globally in Late 2022

Pokemon has dropped some new details for the mysterious new anime project for Pokemon Legends Arceus! As part of the 26th Anniversary celebration for the franchise, it was announced on Pokemon Day this year that there are now plans in place to move the video games forward into their ninth generation. There were also some surprises for fans of the anime releases too as while Pokemon Journeys remains the current main series for the near future, there are now plans to highlight the story from Pokemon Legends Arceus. Coming to life in a mysterious new web anime project now in the works, fans have gotten some new details as to what to expect.

