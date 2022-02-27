ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Manchester City blow away United in second half to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyDRh_0eQa33iz00

Manchester City blew rivals United away in the second half to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup with a 4-1 win at the Leigh Sports Village.

United had capitalised on their early dominance to take the lead in the 13th minute when Katie Zelem’s corner sailed all the way into the net untouched at the far post.

City could not make their possession pay before the break but two half-time changes altered the flow of the game as Caroline Weir and Hayley Raso replaced Vicky Losada and Jess Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rb3Lt_0eQa33iz00
Ellen White punished a poor backpass to put City ahead (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Four minutes after the restart, Raso’s cross was deflected into the path of Lauren Hemp to apply the finish, and 10 minutes later Ellen White pounced on a poor back header from Hannah Blundell to round Mary Earps and fire home.

A minute later, United’s old nemesis Weir – the match winner in the league two weeks ago – struck again, with Earps guilty of a letting a low shot pass through her at the near post.

And City’s victory was assured when two substitutes combined seconds after coming on, with Khadija Shaw on hand to poke home after Earps was unable to hold Julie Blakstad’s shot.

Stunning goals from Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord highlighted a 4-0 romp for Arsenal at Liverpool.

Foord opened the scoring in the 19th minute, latching on to a fine ball from Rafaelle, but the best was yet to come.

McCabe hit a superb volley to double the lead before Foord turned to strike a third from the edge of the area.

Kim Little added a fourth in the 68th minute after exchanging passes with Foord.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steve Cotterill hails ‘outstanding’ display as Shrewsbury hold leaders Rotherham

Steve Cotterill was full of praise for his Shrewsbury side who forced league leaders Rotherham to cling onto a goalless draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow. After an even first half, Salop unleashed a barrage on Josh Vickers’ goal including George Nurse’s 30-yard piledriver that cannoned off the inside of the post before Vickers smothered Matthew Pennington’s rebound.
SOCCER
newschain

Andy Crosby bemoans disallowed goal as Port Vale settle for draw at Harrogate

Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby felt his team were denied three points by a wrongly disallowed goal at Harrogate. Just two minutes before heading in an equaliser midway through the second half to cancel out Alex Pattison’s opening goal, on-loan Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson had seen a similar effort chalked off after being penalised for an alleged push.
SOCCER
CityXtra

"It Was So Emotional" - Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City And Everton Fans for Heartfelt Moment Ahead of Premier League Clash

Everton and Manchester City joined the footballing community in their support of Ukraine after the east European nation was invaded by Russia last week. As the west looks on in horror and in condemns the actions of Russia President Vladimir Putin, the footballing world has since come together in their support for Ukraine and everyone affected by the brutality caused by Putin's troops.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khadija Shaw
Person
Caitlin Foord
Person
Mary Earps
Person
Jess Park
Person
Hannah Blundell
Person
Vicky Losada
Person
Hayley Raso
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Katie Zelem
Person
Caroline Weir
Person
Katie Mccabe
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea

Holy. Freaking. Crap. Did that really just happen?!?!?! No, it’s not really a surprise that Liverpool won their first trophy of the season, keeping alive their hope for the quadruple. Both Liverpool and Chelsea had sensational chances, with both goalkeepers coming up with huge saves. Both teams missed what looked like sure goals in a very open game for a final. Both teams had goals waved off after VAR reviews. In the end, it took penalties to settle it. An not just penalties, it went all the way to keeper penalties, the rarest of rare of all penalties. Caoimhin Kelleher rocked his shot into the top corner while Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought in just for the penalties, skied his chance. And that was it. Liverpool have now won the League Cup, the cup we have all spurned for years. And it feels great!
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#United S Old#Arsenal
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City: Jairo Riedewald scores late winner to send hosts through to FA Cup quarter-finals after Josh Tymon cancelled out Cheikhou Kouyate's second-half strike

A handful of Crystal Palace supporters started to make their way towards the concourses of Selhurst Park before this fifth-round tie had barely begun. As persistent rain fell over south London, a gutter burst and a small waterfall formed atop the Main Stand. Very soon, a small pocket of seats were completely sodden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Daily Mail

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City: Jack Grealish scores on his return from injury to seal progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals for Pep Guardiola's side

Just like watching Lionel Messi. Not my words, but Jack Grealish’s when describing the assist from Phil Foden for his goal which confirmed Manchester City’s safe passage to the FA Cup’s quarter finals. ‘You know what's funny?’ Grealish said pitch-side in Peterborough after this 2-0 win. ‘Before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Josh Coburn sends Championship side into FA Cup quarter-finals

Substitute Josh Coburn scored a fine winner in extra time as Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Buoyed by a sell-out crowd at the Riverside for the first time in five years, Chris Wilder's side, who beat Manchester United in the last round, matched their Premier League opponents throughout and broke the deadlock in the 107th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham suffer shock extra time FA Cup defeat at Middlesbrough

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn’s 107th-minute strike settling the tie.The Championship outfit were the better side throughout, booking their quarter-final spot and ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.Who knows how Antonio Conte will react to this defeat as their inconsistency continues to derail any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Paul McCallum bags brace as Dagenham return to winning ways

Paul McCallum struck twice just before half-time as Dagenham beat Maidenhead 3-0 in their Vanarama National League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Daggers, without a league win since the end of January, took an early lead in the 11th minute when Junior Morias slotted in a rebound after Dean Rance’s long-range shot was saved.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy