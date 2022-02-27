ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Captain Guinness makes no mistake at Naas

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLnz3_0eQa31xX00

Captain Guinness notched his second Grade Three success of the season at Naas with a decisive victory in the BetVictor Chase.

Winner of the Poplar Square Chase over the course and distance in early November, Henry de Bromhead’s charge had since finished third in both the Tingle Creek at Sandown and the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

Dropping back down in class, Captain Guinness was the 5-4 favourite in the hands of Rachael Blackmore, who settled her mount behind the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Cash Back and Blackbow for much of the two-mile journey.

There was little to choose between the trio approaching the second fence from home, where a mistake from the error-prone Cash Back put paid to his chance.

It was a straight shootout from that point – and with the rail to help, Captain Guinness always appeared to be getting the better of the argument and had almost three lengths in hand at the line.

De Bromhead said: “I was worried about the ground, but it looked like a good opportunity and he stayed at it well. Rachael walked the track, was where she wanted to be and she was spot on, fair play to her.

“We decided we’d give Cheltenham a miss this year and have a go at his and luckily it worked out. I’m delighted to see him win another one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7tLX_0eQa31xX00
Bob Olinger on the way to victory at Cheltenham (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“Once we switched out of the Champion Chase, today was the day and I’ll speak to Declan (Landy, owner) now. We were toying with the idea of stepping him up to two and a half miles at Aintree and the Webster Cup (at Navan) is an option, but is less than two weeks away.

“Unfortunately he had been on the same course as Energumene as a novice, but he’s only a young horse and I’m sure we’ll head over to Cheltenham next year.”

De Bromhead also reported his Cheltenham Festival team in good shape.

“We galloped a good few on Friday and we were happy with them. They seem in really good form,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Henry Daly will leave Hillcrest decision to last minute

Connections of Hillcrest will leave it late before deciding on whether to run at the Cheltenham Festival. The seven-year-old is entered in both the two-mile-five-furlong Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett over three miles, with trainer Henry Daly admitting the shorter race is all but ruled out. However,...
ANIMALS
newschain

No rush for Murtagh to map out Sonnyboyliston plan

Johnny Murtagh is no hurry to confirm plans for Sonnyboyliston following his fine run in defeat in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The six-year-old stuck to the job gamely to finish second behind Stay Foolish in the Red Sea Turf Handicap on his first start since winning the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in September.
WORLD
newschain

Bailey eyeing Grand National date for Two For Gold

Two For Gold will head to the Grand National following his recent runner-up effort to Fakir D’Oudairies in the Grade One Ascot Chase. Trainer Kim Bailey confirmed that the Aintree marathon on April 9 will be his target – providing he gets the ground he likes. The nine-year-old...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheltenham Festival#The Champion Chase
newschain

Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster claims at least 14 lives

Sydney was preparing for dangerous flash flooding as population centres farther north began a massive clean-up operation after record floods claimed at least 14 lives. The torrential rain — as much as eight inches — is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas late on Wednesday and early on Thursday, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Officials welcome back the Cheltenham roar

Officials at Cheltenham are anticipating a bumper crowd as racegoers return to the Festival for the first time since 2020. While the four-day highlight went ahead last year, Covid-19 regulations meant racing had to take place behind closed doors with only essential personnel on course. With the government having lifted...
SPORTS
SkySports

Vitality Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder dismiss Wasps to retain perfect season

The 71-51 result backed up Thunder's gritty three-goal victory over Saracens Mavericks two days earlier, and for the fifth time this season they scored 70 goals or more. For Wasps, the defeat is their fourth of the season as they continue to try and find their feet as a new-look squad. They'll now return to the training court and look to improve again, prior to a trip to Yorkshire in Round Six.
SPORTS
SkySports

Wigan 2-0 Fleetwood: Latics cement spot in top two

Wigan cemented their position in the automatic promotion spots of Sky Bet League One with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over struggling Fleetwood. The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half an hour, but could not make the most of Shayden Morris getting round the back of the home defence on three occasions.
SPORTS
newschain

Bristol Rovers battle past 10-man Barrow

Antony Evans fired a spectacular long-range winner as Bristol Rovers maintained their rise towards the League Two play-off zone with a 1-0 home win over 10-man Barrow. The visitors were up against it from the 32nd minute when Leon Clarke was pulled down from behind when clear on goal by last man Niall Canavan, who was shown a straight red card.
SOCCER
BBC

Six Nations: Ireland release 11 players back to provinces for URC games

Ireland have released 11 players back to their provinces for upcoming United Rugby Championship games. Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney will be available for Ulster's home URC fixture with Cardiff on Friday. Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan have returned to Connacht while Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O'Brien,...
WORLD
newschain

Further UK sanctions applied aiming to ‘degrade’ Russia’s economy

Fresh sanctions slapped on Moscow are designed to prevent Russia from using foreign reserves to lessen the economic impact that international measures are causing. Additional economic measures introduced by the Foreign Secretary prohibit UK individuals and entities from providing financial services to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as the Ministry of Finance and National Wealth Fund.
ECONOMY
newschain

Biden in State of the Union: Dictators must ‘pay a price’

President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address. Mr Biden planned in his remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions.
POTUS
newschain

Leyton Orient earn dramatic draw with Colchester

A stoppage-time equaliser from Ethan Coleman rescued Leyton Orient a point in a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Colchester. Ruel Sotiriou put Orient ahead but Myles Kenlock and Owura Edwards responded befoe Coleman’s late intervention. Orient had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Sotiriou tumbled under Shamal George’s...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy