ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Shaymin Event Launches Later Today

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company announced a new event for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl. Later today, the key item Oak’s Letter will be...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Diamonds#Video Game#The Pokemon Company#Oak S Letter#Mystery Gift
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
dbltap.com

Where to Find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are attempting to find and catch Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Misdreavus is a Ghost type Pokemon. Its Hisuian Pokedex number is #197. In battle, Misdreavus is strongest against Normal and Fighting type Pokemon. On the other hand, it is weakest against Dark types. Misdreavus has two spawn locations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You may need it to complete a request - or just because you want to have it. While it is in very specific regions, it is possible to find and catch Misdreavus.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build

The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Pokemon: The Best Movies From The Popular Series, Ranked

Ever since I was a young girl, I have watched Pokemon. From the famous anime series, with all of its strange moments, to the video games that come to our screen, to the trading cards in old dusty binders from the early 2000’s, Pokemon was a constant name in my life, and now today, I’m going to go over one of its biggest aspects in entertainment - movies.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Kanto's Starters a Gorgeous Makeover

Pokemon Day has come at last, and fans are living their best life to celebrate the franchise. After all, Japan welcomed the debut of Pokemon Red and Green on this day decades ago, and the IP is still kicking. With billions of fans the world over, Pokemon is stronger than ever, and that is why one makeup artist felt it was time to add a bit of spice to Kanto's starters.
COMICS
The Independent

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gen 9 games have been revealed for Nintendo Switch – with three new starters

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – the spin-off that has taken the huge monster-catching franchise into a vast open-world – has barely been out for a month, but Game Freak has already announced two brand new Pokémon games and they’re coming sooner thank you think.Traditionally, Pokémon has released new generations of games in two separate titles, starting with Red and Blue when the franchise first launched in 1996, with different monsters exclusive to each. Now the names of the two latest games has been officially confirmed during a Pokémon Direct event, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.Both games will be set in a...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Loving the Newly Revealed Starters

During today's Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for Nintendo Switch. The game will represent the ninth Pokemon generation, allowing players to explore a brand-new region. While details were kept fairly minimal, it already seems like the fan community is in love with all three of the game's new starters! We probably won't know much more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a bit longer, but with the game set to release at the end of 2022, fans won't have to wait too long for additional information!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Why You Should Pick Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have officially revealed the latest starter Pokemon for the next main series region—and fans are already picking favorites. Here are some reasons why we think you should pick Sprigatito as your starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Why You Should Pick...
COMICS
Fast Company

NFT horror: Pixelmon investors lose millions on disfigured Pokemon clones

As mania consumes the crypto market and investors ride high on triple-digit returns, NFTs have grown hotter than the sun. But naturally, some must get burned. And over the weekend, fans of the superhyped Pixelmon project—a Pokemon clone designed to launch a new metaverse of catchable battle characters—found themselves in the ash. Calamity struck after months of social channel momentum for Pixelmon as a next-generation version of Pikachu and friends (its teasers featured artwork reminiscent of the massively popular Japanese franchise, but its makers have no affiliation to the Pokemon Company). The hype earned founders a staggering $70 million in mints when it went live in early February, notching one of the biggest launch sales ever for an NFT collection.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy