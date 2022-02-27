ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich's Statement Slammed By Micah Richards

By Rory O'Callaghan
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roman Abramovich’s statement announcing he has handed over “stewardship and care” of Chelsea has been strongly criticised by Micah Richards. Abramovich announced on Saturday that he had ceded control of Chelsea to trustees of the club’s charitable foundation. The move came after Labour MP Chris...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

"It Was So Emotional" - Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City And Everton Fans for Heartfelt Moment Ahead of Premier League Clash

Everton and Manchester City joined the footballing community in their support of Ukraine after the east European nation was invaded by Russia last week. As the west looks on in horror and in condemns the actions of Russia President Vladimir Putin, the footballing world has since come together in their support for Ukraine and everyone affected by the brutality caused by Putin's troops.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Chelsea director Petr Cech breaks his silence after Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over control of the club to trustees... with the iconic Blues goalkeeper admitting the invasion of Ukraine 'is a distraction' ahead of Carabao Cup final at Wembley

Petr Cech says the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a distraction for Chelsea ahead of Sunday's League Cup final, but insists Thomas Tuchel's side have tried to prepare for the fixture 'normally'. Cech's comments about the distractions Chelsea have faced come just hours after owner Roman Abramovich announced that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Micah Richards
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea Fc#Labour#British#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Hello Magazine

Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

Elton John and David Furnish have taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine. Sharing the same picture, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the stars wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
bjpenndotcom

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano claims Russian invasion of Ukraine due to COVID-19 conspiracy

Gina Carano has shared her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The former MMA fighter believes that the war is due to countries losing control of the COVID-19 narrative. The combat sports world has seen many reactions in regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have been forced to take up arms due to the conflict. Meanwhile, active competitors such as unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Vasily Lomachenko have been forced into combat as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

66K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy