Sports

Liverpool 0-4 Arsenal: Dominant Gunners hit four to stun Reds

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSL leaders Arsenal took a step closer to a 15th Women's FA Cup victory with a fifth round win over Liverpool at Prenton Park. Rhiannon Roberts' own goal and stunners from Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord put the Gunners in control before half-time. Captain Kim Little rounded off...

www.bbc.com

LFCTransferRoom

Breaking: Injury Update | Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool vs Chelsea | Thiago Injured | Naby Keita Comes In

News has just broken that Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara has been injured in the warm-up for the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea. The Spaniard was named in Liverpool’s starting XI but picked up an injury prior to kick-off. Naby Keita will replace Thiago in the starting line-up, with Harvey Elliot taking up the final place on the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea

Holy. Freaking. Crap. Did that really just happen?!?!?! No, it’s not really a surprise that Liverpool won their first trophy of the season, keeping alive their hope for the quadruple. Both Liverpool and Chelsea had sensational chances, with both goalkeepers coming up with huge saves. Both teams missed what looked like sure goals in a very open game for a final. Both teams had goals waved off after VAR reviews. In the end, it took penalties to settle it. An not just penalties, it went all the way to keeper penalties, the rarest of rare of all penalties. Caoimhin Kelleher rocked his shot into the top corner while Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought in just for the penalties, skied his chance. And that was it. Liverpool have now won the League Cup, the cup we have all spurned for years. And it feels great!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carabao Cup final PLAYER RATINGS: Caoimhin Kelleher proves the man of the moment with heroic display for Liverpool as Chelsea's Mason Mount is left to rue squandering two glorious chances

CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton Women advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

With a convincing 2-0 road win Sunday against Championship side Charlton Athletic, Everton advanced to the quarterfinals of the FA Women’s Cup. The Toffees kept their opponents scoreless through 90 minutes and conceded just 44% possession. The opening marker came after just 30 minutes; French winger Kenza Dali picked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool AET (10-11 on pens): Reds win Carabao Cup after Kepa Arrizabalaga misses crucial penalty

Liverpool triumphed over Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup after Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty in a marathon 11-10 shootout at Wembley. Brought on by Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel for the shootout in the final minute of extra-time, as he was in August's Super Cup, Kepa failed to save a single penalty, before blazing his own effort over the bar to hand Liverpool victory after a goalless 120 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham suffer shock extra time FA Cup defeat at Middlesbrough

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn’s 107th-minute strike settling the tie.The Championship outfit were the better side throughout, booking their quarter-final spot and ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.Who knows how Antonio Conte will react to this defeat as their inconsistency continues to derail any...
PREMIER LEAGUE

