ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

2022 County Board Of Public Utilities Meeting Calendar

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its regular meeting of Feb. 16, the Board of Public...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Public Hearing Dominates Broken Bow School Board Meeting

A short meeting for the Broken Bow Public School Board on Monday, February 21 became heated and emotional as multiple people spoke during the public hearing regarding teacher resignations and alleged verbal abuse from administration. A few individuals spoke regarding the recent teacher resignations and asked if there were internal...
BROKEN BOW, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
FingerLakes1.com

Village of Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative open call for project proposals and info session at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center

The Village of Newark was selected by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $10 million award from New York State through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The DRI investment will allow Newark to develop a strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance its vision for downtown revitalization. Projects selected for DRI funding will transform the downtown and support a vibrant local economy.
NEWARK, NY
WBTW News13

Horry County school board updates public on school operations, looks to future

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Masks on buses and school COVID-19 operations were among several topics discussed at Monday night’s Horry County Schools Board of Education meeting. It was just last week that officials announced several changes affecting school operations. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, schools and child care […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy