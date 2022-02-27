Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Today, Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Monday Morning

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood warning, lake effect snow warning and wind advisory for Oswego County today. In effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. Significant lakeshore flooding expected.The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also expected. A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches. Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO