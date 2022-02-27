ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Today, Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Monday Morning

By Kassadee Bradshaw
 2 days ago
OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory for today and tomorrow respectively in Oswego County. In effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, February 27. Lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in...

Related
Winter Storm Warning In Effect Tonight, Friday

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region, including Oswego County, beginning tonight at 1 a.m. through 10 p.m. Friday, November 25. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Travel could be very difficult...
Lakeshore Flood Warning, Lake Effect Snow Warning, Wind Advisory In Effect Today

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood warning, lake effect snow warning and wind advisory for Oswego County today. In effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. Significant lakeshore flooding expected.The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also expected. A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches. Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions.
