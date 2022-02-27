Notre Dame Must Accomplish Five Important Tasks This Spring

Notre Dame enters the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era and it does so with some very important early objectives. The foundation Notre Dame sets this spring will not only have a major impact on the 2022 season, it will also determine what kind of program Freeman will establish.

Here are the five objectives that Notre Dame must achieve this spring to ensure immediate and future success.

1. Staff Must Connect - In a bit of an unexpected turn of events, Freeman was able to hire seven new assistant coaches during the offseason. There are plenty of benefits to that, but also one big negative, at least in regard to the spring. Freeman, all 10 assistant coaches and any new graduate assistants and analysts will have to quickly get on the same page.

They must learn what Freeman wants, quickly get on the same page with the coordinators, adapt their practice plans and of course, build a quick bond with the players.

All of the coaches are professionals and I expect it to happen, but there must be a clear plan in place. The faster the group gets on the same page the faster this team starts to come together.

2. Culture Change - One of the biggest advantages to being able to overhaul the staff as much as Freeman did was it makes it much easier to change the culture within the program. There are some aspects of the program that Freeman must build upon, one being the unity the players have developed in recent seasons. Going all the way back to the 2017 team, the Irish players have been able to rally together and overcome other issues to keep winning.

Now Freeman and his staff must do their part to enhance, or change, the aspects of the program's culture it can control. A greater sense of competition (offense vs. defense and position by position) is a must, creating more accountability from top to bottom and eliminating the constant excuse making that plagued the program the last 12 years are all important.

Part of the culture change must be about establishing a greater sense of identity in all phases of the game. This shouldn't be too hard on defense, but it will be a bit more of a challenge on offense. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees needs to put his own stamp on the unit, determine what he wants to be the foundation of the offense and then the staff must carry that out on a daily basis.

3. Back To Basics - Part of that culture change, part of the identity of the program, absolutely needs to be about being a more fundamentally sound football team. There has been too much of an emphasis on scheme and not nearly enough about fundamentals and playing disciplined football in recent seasons. This is especially true on offense.

The coaching hires Freeman made point to him wanting to accomplish this task. I was especially pleased with the hires on offense. By the end of the 2021 season it was clear that Rees had really found his groove as a game planner and play caller, but the Irish offense far too often lacked the necessary fundamentals to maximize its potential. Of course, the offensive line and the wide receivers were the biggest culprits.

Even on defense we saw these issues flare up in recent seasons, as the Irish often struggled to tackle on every level, especially in big games. In both 2020 and 2021 the defense also started to give more way too many big plays due to a lack of execution or sloppy fundamentals.

This spring needs to be all about instilling and emphasizing a practice plan that dives deep into how to play the game from a fundamental level, and then building the scheme on top of that. If Notre Dame can become a program whose players consistently play at a high level from a technique standpoint it will be very, very hard to beat.

4. Build Depth - I expect a number of veteran players and/or starters to be a bit limited this spring, and some will be out. Notre Dame has a lot of talented sophomores and freshmen, and some rising juniors that don't have a ton of experience, or are still learning new positions.

The spring provides the Irish staff with a great opportunity to develop many of those younger players, who at spots like wide receiver, running back, cornerback and defensive line will be in position to get a lot of reps this spring.

5. Leadership Must Emerge - Establishing leaders begins in the winter during conditioning periods and in the weight room, but that really starts to get solidified during the spring. It begins with the coaching staff (see point number one), but the leadership on offense and defense, and the leaders within each position group must also start to emerge.

Leaders are part of setting the standard, holding themselves to that standard, holding their teammates to that standard and making sure that in everything the team does they do it with that standard in mind.

The best teams usually have a great sense of accountability, and that begins with the leadership of the program.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!