Russians turn on Putin: Massive anti-war protests break out in Moscow and St Petersburg for fourth day in a row - as Kremlin threatens to jail 'traitors' who offer to help Ukraine
Massive anti-war protests have erupted across Russia for the fourth day in a row, as Vladimir Putin’s war on dissent took an ominous turn on Sunday after the state threatened to jail ‘traitors’ who provide any form of help to embattled Ukraine for 20 years.
Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets again on Sunday to protest the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
Peaceful demonstrators in the Russian capital Moscow and St Petersburg chanted ‘No to war’ before police in riot gear grabbed them and dragged them into police vans.
According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday afternoon Russian police had detained at least 356 Russians in 32 cities.
Protests against Putin’s unpopular war started on Thursday and have continued for four days in a row, despite police swiftly moving to detain hundreds of people each day.
The Russian state has launched a sweeping crackdown on internal criticism of the Ukraine war, and today dramatically accused anyone who provides help to the country of ‘treason to the Motherland’.
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia said in a statement: ‘For each fact of providing financial and other assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation, a legal assessment will be given.’
Russia’s Interfax agency reported that ‘the provision of financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to a foreign state, an international or foreign organization or their representatives in activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation contains signs of a crime under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (high treason)’.
On Saturday, the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor ordered media to remove reports describing the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine as an ‘assault, invasion or declaration of war’ – or face being fined or shut down.
The regulator accused several independent media outlets including television channel Dozhd and the country’s top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta of spreading ‘unreliable socially significant untrue information’ about the shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russian army and civilian deaths.
Citing a request from the General Prosecutor’s Office, Roskomnadzor said the media outlets that also include Echo of Moscow radio will be blocked unless they remove the ‘unreliable information’.
World rages at Putin's war: Hundreds of thousands of protestors take to streets of London, Berlin, Madrid and South Korea in anger at invasion of Ukraine
From London to Berlin to Tokyo to Vilnius, hundreds of thousands of protesters have gathered in cities across the world to demand an end to the war Russia's Vladimir Putin has waged on Ukraine.
Thousands gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Sunday morning for an anti-war rally amid international rage at the invasion of Ukraine even as Russia's troops pressed towards the capital, Kyiv.
Police said large crowds have filled the area originally planned for the demonstration, around the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, and that they were allocating additional space to accommodate the protesters.
Sunday's protest was peaceful, including many families with children. People waved yellow and blue Ukrainian flags to show their support. Some carried placards with slogans such as 'Hands off Ukraine' and 'Putin, go to therapy and leave Ukraine and the world in peace.'
More gathered in Madrid holding flags and banners that accused Putin of being akin to Hitler and of carrying out a genocide while demonstrators in the South Korean capital Seoul staged a protest outside the Russian embassy.
Ukrainians living in northern Iraq held an anti-war rally on the doorstep of the United Nation's office in Erbil and women gathered in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius holding placards that branded the Russian president 'Europe's biggest aggressor'.
Meanwhile Pope Francis denounced the 'diabolical and perverse logic' of launching a war in Ukraine and called for humanitarian corridors to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the 'tragic' invasion of their homeland in his strongest public comments yet on Sunday.
Francis has refrained from calling out Russia by name as he seeks to mend ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, and he again omitted any reference to Moscow on Sunday. But he said: 'Those who make war forget humanity,' adding that warfare 'relies on the diabolical and perverse logic of weapons, which is the farthest thing from God's will.'
The Russian media regulator also said that ‘reliable information’ could be found in ‘official Russian information outlets’.
‘Roskomnadzor also launched an administrative investigation into the dissemination of unreliable publicly significant information by the above-mentioned media,’ the watchdog said. The offence is punishable by a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($60,000), it said.
Moscow has not so far provided any details of Russian losses in the fighting in the face of statements from Kyiv that they have inflicted heavy casualties on Moscow’s forces.
The invasion of Ukraine is taking place during an unprecedented attack on the Russian opposition, with top protest leaders assassinated, jailed or forced out of the country.
It comes after human rights advocates warned of a new wave of repression on dissent in Russia as protests got underway.
‘There will be new (criminal) cases involving subverters, spies, treason, prosecution for antiwar protests, there will be detentions of journalists and bloggers, those who authored critical posts on social media, bans on investigations of the situation in the army and so on,’ prominent human rights advocate Pavel Chikov wrote on Facebook.
‘It is hard to say how big this new wave will be, given that everything has been suppressed already.’
More than 150 senior Russian officials signed an open letter condemning Putin’s invasion as ‘an unprecedented atrocity’ and warning of ‘catastrophic consequences’.
The deputies said they were convinced Russian citizens do not back the war and blamed Putin ‘personally’ for ordering troops into Ukraine in an attack ‘for which there is no and cannot be justification’.
Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including those working with state TV, have spoken out against the attack as well.
