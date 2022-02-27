ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Russians turn on Putin: Massive anti-war protests break out in Moscow and St Petersburg for fourth day in a row - as Kremlin threatens to jail 'traitors' who offer to help Ukraine

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Massive anti-war protests have erupted across Russia for the fourth day in a row, as Vladimir Putin’s war on dissent took an ominous turn on Sunday after the state threatened to jail ‘traitors’ who provide any form of help to embattled Ukraine for 20 years.

Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets again on Sunday to protest the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Peaceful demonstrators in the Russian capital Moscow and St Petersburg chanted ‘No to war’ before police in riot gear grabbed them and dragged them into police vans.

According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday afternoon Russian police had detained at least 356 Russians in 32 cities.

Protests against Putin’s unpopular war started on Thursday and have continued for four days in a row, despite police swiftly moving to detain hundreds of people each day.

The Russian state has launched a sweeping crackdown on internal criticism of the Ukraine war, and today dramatically accused anyone who provides help to the country of ‘treason to the Motherland’.


A demonstrator is detained by police officers in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 27, 2022

A demonstrator is detained by police officers in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 27, 2022

Police detain a demonstrator in St Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, February 27, 2022

Demonstrators face police officers during an anti-war protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 27, 2022

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Moscow on February 27, 2022

People participate in a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 27, 2022

Demonstrators face police officers during a protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 27, 2022

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Moscow on February 27, 2022

Vladimir Putin visits the National Space Centre construction site in Moscow on February 27, 2022

Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St Petersburg, February 27, 2022

Riot police officers detain women during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 27, 2022

People take part in a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2022

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Moscow on February 27, 2022

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia said in a statement: ‘For each fact of providing financial and other assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation, a legal assessment will be given.’

Russia’s Interfax agency reported that ‘the provision of financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to a foreign state, an international or foreign organization or their representatives in activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation contains signs of a crime under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (high treason)’.

On Saturday, the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor ordered media to remove reports describing the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine as an ‘assault, invasion or declaration of war’ – or face being fined or shut down.

The regulator accused several independent media outlets including television channel Dozhd and the country’s top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta of spreading ‘unreliable socially significant untrue information’ about the shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russian army and civilian deaths.

Citing a request from the General Prosecutor’s Office, Roskomnadzor said the media outlets that also include Echo of Moscow radio will be blocked unless they remove the ‘unreliable information’.


Police officers detain a man as people take part in an anti-war protest, in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2022

People protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on February 27, 2022

Police officers detain a person that takes part in an anti-war protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 27, 2022

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Moscow on February 27, 2022

Riot police officers block Moscow's Pushkinskaya Square on February 27, 2022

Police officers detain a man during an anti-war protest in central Saint Petersburg on February 27, 2022

World rages at Putin's war: Hundreds of thousands of protestors take to streets of London, Berlin, Madrid and South Korea in anger at invasion of Ukraine

From London to Berlin to Tokyo to Vilnius, hundreds of thousands of protesters have gathered in cities across the world to demand an end to the war Russia's Vladimir Putin has waged on Ukraine.

Thousands gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Sunday morning for an anti-war rally amid international rage at the invasion of Ukraine even as Russia's troops pressed towards the capital, Kyiv.

Police said large crowds have filled the area originally planned for the demonstration, around the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, and that they were allocating additional space to accommodate the protesters.

Sunday's protest was peaceful, including many families with children. People waved yellow and blue Ukrainian flags to show their support. Some carried placards with slogans such as 'Hands off Ukraine' and 'Putin, go to therapy and leave Ukraine and the world in peace.'

More gathered in Madrid holding flags and banners that accused Putin of being akin to Hitler and of carrying out a genocide while demonstrators in the South Korean capital Seoul staged a protest outside the Russian embassy.

Ukrainians living in northern Iraq held an anti-war rally on the doorstep of the United Nation's office in Erbil and women gathered in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius holding placards that branded the Russian president 'Europe's biggest aggressor'.

Meanwhile Pope Francis denounced the 'diabolical and perverse logic' of launching a war in Ukraine and called for humanitarian corridors to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the 'tragic' invasion of their homeland in his strongest public comments yet on Sunday.

Francis has refrained from calling out Russia by name as he seeks to mend ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, and he again omitted any reference to Moscow on Sunday. But he said: 'Those who make war forget humanity,' adding that warfare 'relies on the diabolical and perverse logic of weapons, which is the farthest thing from God's will.'


 Thousands gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Sunday morning for an anti-war rally amid international rage at the invasion of Ukraine even as Russia's troops pressed towards the capital, Kyiv

BERLIN: Demonstrators hold up placards and Ukrainian flags during an anti-war protest in the German capital on Sunday as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv

BERLIN: Anti-war protesters call on the EU to 'act now' during a rally in Berlin on Sunday, four days after Vladimir Putin ordered an all out invasion of Ukraine 

MADRID: Thousands of anti-war protesters gathered in Madrid on Sunday, holding flags and banners that accused Putin of being akin to Hitler and of carrying out a genocide

MADRID: Demonstrators carried signs calling on the Spanish government to stop Putin's invasion of Ukraine during an anti-war rally held in the city on Sunday

MADRID: Demonstrators hold signs reading 'Peace' and wave Ukrainian flags as they gather during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

MADRID: An anti-war protester holds a sign demanding President Vladimir Putin is sent to 'hell' in a poster that likens the Russian strongman to German dictator Adolf Hitler

ERBIL, IRAQ: Ukrainians living in northern Iraq and their supporters held an anti-war rally on the doorstep of the United Nation's office in Erbil on Sunday

ERBIL, IRAQ: Ukrainians living in northern Iraq staged a demonstration on Sunday holding national flags and seemingly warning 'Ukrainians will resist' after Russia invaded the country on Thursday

ERBIL, IRAQ: Protesters holding Ukrainian flag and posters, gather for an anti-war demonstration in front of the United Nations Office in Erbil on Sunday

SOUTH KOREA: Protesters hold signs likening President Vladimir Putin to German dictator Adolf Hitler, branding a photoshopped mashup of the pair 'Putler' on a faked Time magazine Person of the Year cover

SOUTH KOREA: Ukraine citizens hold placards during a protest against Russia's invasion of their homeland outside of the Russian Embassy in Seoul on Sunday

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis denounced the 'diabolical and perverse logic' of launching a war in Ukraine and called for humanitarian corridors to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the 'tragic' invasion of their homeland in his strongest public comments yet on Sunday

VATICAN CITY: Members of the Ukrainian community of Rome shed tears as they pray while listening to Pope Francis' Angelus prayer on Sunday

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has refrained from calling out Russia by name as he seeks to mend ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, and he again omitted any reference to Moscow on Sunday even as Ukrainian protesters gathered 

OXFORD: People take part in a demonstration outside the the Radcliffe Camera in Oxford, to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine

OXFORD: Hundreds of anti-war protesters gathered in Oxford on Sunday - some holding signs accusing EU leaders of 'behaving as Putin's prostitutes'

WASHINGTON: Protestors seen in front of the White House are among the thousands of Americans holding rallies across the country demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

NEW YORK: A woman carries a sign in the colors of the flag that says 'Stand with Ukraine' at a Times Square rally in support of the Ukrainian people and to protest Russia's invasion of the country on Saturday

NEW YORK: Two protestors climb a pole and wave Ukrainian flags at a 'Stand With Ukraine' rally in Times Square on Saturday

The Russian media regulator also said that ‘reliable information’ could be found in ‘official Russian information outlets’.

‘Roskomnadzor also launched an administrative investigation into the dissemination of unreliable publicly significant information by the above-mentioned media,’ the watchdog said. The offence is punishable by a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($60,000), it said.

Moscow has not so far provided any details of Russian losses in the fighting in the face of statements from Kyiv that they have inflicted heavy casualties on Moscow’s forces.

The invasion of Ukraine is taking place during an unprecedented attack on the Russian opposition, with top protest leaders assassinated, jailed or forced out of the country.

It comes after human rights advocates warned of a new wave of repression on dissent in Russia as protests got underway.

‘There will be new (criminal) cases involving subverters, spies, treason, prosecution for antiwar protests, there will be detentions of journalists and bloggers, those who authored critical posts on social media, bans on investigations of the situation in the army and so on,’ prominent human rights advocate Pavel Chikov wrote on Facebook.

‘It is hard to say how big this new wave will be, given that everything has been suppressed already.’

More than 150 senior Russian officials signed an open letter condemning Putin’s invasion as ‘an unprecedented atrocity’ and warning of ‘catastrophic consequences’.

The deputies said they were convinced Russian citizens do not back the war and blamed Putin ‘personally’ for ordering troops into Ukraine in an attack ‘for which there is no and cannot be justification’.

Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including those working with state TV, have spoken out against the attack as well.

