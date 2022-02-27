ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO to add Alola Pokemon on March 1

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlola Pokemon are joining Pokemon GO on March 1, 2022, The Pokemon Company announced today. Alola marks the seventh generation of Pokemon. This region...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Introduce Apex Legendary Shadow Pokemon

Pokemon Go is introducing a new kind of Shadow Pokemon with incredibly powerful attacks. Today, Pokemon Go announced that the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event would introduce Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia, both of which have upgraded versions of their signature attacks and a special in-game aura. Both Shadow Pokemon will appear as a part of the event's Masterwork Research storyline, a Special Research storyline that's meant to take a significant time to complete. Last year's Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event featured a Masterwork Research storyline with Shiny Mew as the main reward. Players will get both Pokemon through the course of the Masterwork Research.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Pok Mon Go#Video Game#The Pokemon Company#The Pok Mon Sun#Alolan Form Exeggutor#Ios
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Art

Pokemon Journeys will soon be hitting its milestone 100th episode for its run in Japan, and has shared a special new sketch to celebrate! The series has been following Ash Ketchum and new heroes Goh and Chloe across not only the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but every major region introduced throughout the games thus far. This has pit them against some familiar faces from the past and has introduced many new characters to the fold so far. Now the sky is the limit for the trio as they cross over this major milestone and ready to take on the next phase of their journey.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
SVG

Bizarre Glitch Makes Pokemon Go Extra Fancy

Once upon a time, Niantic's "Pokémon GO" was all gamers — of both the casual and hardcore variety — were talking about. The summer of 2016 saw the game become a cultural phenomenon as droves of people set upon the real-life streets in order to fulfill their own dreams of being a Pokémon master within the game's augmented reality framework. But with the summer coming to an end and many people moving on to more current trends, "Pokémon GO" was more or less left behind by mainstream culture.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Bank is finally going free-to-use

Pokemon Bank will be entirely free to use when the Nintendo 3DS eShop is discontinued next year in March. Just yesterday, Nintendo announced that the 3DS and Wii U eShops would be closed as of March 2023, turning off digital purchases for both consoles. However, The Pokemon Company quietly announced that the Pokemon Bank service for the Nintendo 3DS would be made entirely free after the eShop is closed on the 3DS.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Where to Find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are attempting to find and catch Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Misdreavus is a Ghost type Pokemon. Its Hisuian Pokedex number is #197. In battle, Misdreavus is strongest against Normal and Fighting type Pokemon. On the other hand, it is weakest against Dark types. Misdreavus has two spawn locations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You may need it to complete a request - or just because you want to have it. While it is in very specific regions, it is possible to find and catch Misdreavus.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build

The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Pokemon: The Best Movies From The Popular Series, Ranked

Ever since I was a young girl, I have watched Pokemon. From the famous anime series, with all of its strange moments, to the video games that come to our screen, to the trading cards in old dusty binders from the early 2000’s, Pokemon was a constant name in my life, and now today, I’m going to go over one of its biggest aspects in entertainment - movies.
COMICS
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Day Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mystery Gift Codes

Pokemon Day has given Pokemon Legends: Arceus some Mystery Gift Codes for trainers alongside their new Daybreak update. Pokemon Legends Arceus trainers can redeem these mystery gift codes to get freebies in celebration from the current event. These rewards are just to get additional pokeballs to make capturing easier as well as cosmetics for their trainer. For the Daybreak update, trainers can investigate mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokemon popping up all over the Hisui region. Players can battle Legendary Pokemon and wardens, adding more options to the Pokemon battle experience. It was given 7:00 AM PST, February 27, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Kanto's Starters a Gorgeous Makeover

Pokemon Day has come at last, and fans are living their best life to celebrate the franchise. After all, Japan welcomed the debut of Pokemon Red and Green on this day decades ago, and the IP is still kicking. With billions of fans the world over, Pokemon is stronger than ever, and that is why one makeup artist felt it was time to add a bit of spice to Kanto's starters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Loving the Newly Revealed Starters

During today's Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for Nintendo Switch. The game will represent the ninth Pokemon generation, allowing players to explore a brand-new region. While details were kept fairly minimal, it already seems like the fan community is in love with all three of the game's new starters! We probably won't know much more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a bit longer, but with the game set to release at the end of 2022, fans won't have to wait too long for additional information!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy