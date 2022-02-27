ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet announced for Switch

By Brian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have just been announced. Both titles are coming to Switch in late 2022. The Pokemon Company revealed the news during the end...

