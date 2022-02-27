ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

TWTS: We'll be "up and at 'em," once you tell us who 'em are

michiganradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hear someone say “up and at ‘em,” you probably know what to do, even if you don’t know who “’em” refers to. Before reading this, some of you may have even thought the saying was “up and Adam” or “up and atom.” Regardless, you still probably knew what was...

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE
Tracey Folly

I refused to introduce my boyfriend to my parents for 7 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We broke up just months after he met my parents for the first time. My ex-boyfriend and I dated for seven and a half years. For the first seven of those years, I did everything I could to keep him away from my parents.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s That Black Stuff on Your Forehead? What is Ash Wednesday?

I was talking with a coworker recently, and they told me where they used to live, there was not a big Catholic population. So, one time when they were in the city, they saw someone on the bus with a black smudge on their forehead. They thought, "Someone didn't look in the mirror this morning." But then they saw more and more people with the black smudges on their foreheads. They said it felt like it was getting weird, like they entered an episode of the Twilight Zone or something. That was until they remembered it was Ash Wednesday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

My Mother Gave Me This Old-School Popcorn Maker and Now I Can’t Live Without It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After recently visiting my mom, who uses her Whirley Pop almost every evening for a healthy snack, I became hooked on the flavor of freshly popped popcorn. I love a good bowl of crunchy popcorn while curling up for a movie, but have never been a fan of the microwave packs, making it difficult to enjoy the snack at home — until I received the Whirley Pop Popcorn Maker as a gift. It makes the best popcorn I’ve ever had, beating store bought bags and microwave versions, which often come with additives and higher price tags. Plus, it’s quick and easy to use. It also allows me to flavor my popcorn the way I like, giving me the ability to control the amount of butter, oil, and salt I use.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy