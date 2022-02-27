TWTS: We'll be "up and at 'em," once you tell us who 'em are

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After recently visiting my mom, who uses her Whirley Pop almost every evening for a healthy snack, I became hooked on the flavor of freshly popped popcorn. I love a good bowl of crunchy popcorn while curling up for a movie, but have never been a fan of the microwave packs, making it difficult to enjoy the snack at home — until I received the Whirley Pop Popcorn Maker as a gift. It makes the best popcorn I’ve ever had, beating store bought bags and microwave versions, which often come with additives and higher price tags. Plus, it’s quick and easy to use. It also allows me to flavor my popcorn the way I like, giving me the ability to control the amount of butter, oil, and salt I use.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO