Kell Brook snubs potential retirement rumours, as he claims 'I'm a fighter, I love to fight' and 'I'm ready to go again'... after his dominant victory over Amir Khan

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kell Brook has insisted that he wants to carry on fighting despite previous rumours of a potential retirement after his fight with Amir Khan.

Brook sealed a dominate victory over rival Khan to earn a sixth-round knock-out in Manchester on Saturday after years of speculation surrounding the blockbuster fight between the two former champions.

Now the dust has settled and the pair have finally had the bout that they and boxing fans wanted to happen, many are wondering whether it could be the last time that either man steps into the squared circle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbv5b_0eQZuwF400
Kell Brook has revealed that he wants to carry on fighting despite talks of a potential retirement after his win over Amir Khan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKaya_0eQZuwF400
Brook was quick to shut down those talks as he watched Josh Taylor defeat Jack Catterrall

However, Brook shut down those talks as he spoke with Boxxer at the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall fight on Saturday in Glasgow, Taylor beat Catterall to stay undisputed super-lightweight champion on a split-decision.

'I'm a fighter, I love to fight, i didn't have a mark on me in that last fight,' Brook said.

'I'm ready to go again, so show me the money baby.'

The Sheffield-born fighter was however full of praise for his recent opponent Khan for not quitting - despite taking some heavy shots throughout the fight.

'I'm still on cloud nine, i'm absolutely buzzing, it was a masterclass performance. The atmosphere, the occasion, it was brilliant.

'To be expected, I put that pressure on myself, I know I was going to deliver.

'It's been a long time coming, he has never wanted to fight me, but I've got to take my hat off to him as he took some good shots and he never quit in there.

'He kept trying to hold on and get through it, so the respect is there now that we've shared the ring together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2dVS_0eQZuwF400
Brook is weighing up his options after earning a sensational sixth-round victory on February 19

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom says Amir Khan has three weeks to activate a rematch clause with rival Brook.

Brook, however, probably has his sights set on a new opponent, especially Chris Eubank Jr calling him after his victory over Khan.

Eubank Jr has a score to settle with Brook, who snatched a blockbuster clash with Gennady Golovkin from him in 2016, while Benn is a star on the rise having toppled experienced, yet declining, fighters in the past year.

Related
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury announces he will retire after Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury says he will retire following his fight against Dillian Whyte. Fury is set to defend his WBC and The Rings heavyweight titles against Whyte on April 23 in the UK. Many expected this to be a tune-up fight for a title unification bout against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua. However, in the media scrum after his press conference to hype the Whyte fight, he announced this will be his final fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kell Brook caused ‘absolute chaos’ by wearing horsehair gloves before Amir Khan fight

Kell Brook and Amir Khan’s grudge match could have been scrapped moments before it was set to begin this month, due to a dispute around Brook’s gloves.The Sheffield fighter stopped Bolton-born Khan in the sixth round on 19 February, settling a rivalry that had spanned nearly two decades.But the main-event bout in Manchester nearly fell through when the former champions argued backstage about the type of gloves that Brook was wearing.“There was a point where I didn’t think [the fight] would happen,” promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports. “It was contracted that horsehair couldn’t be in the gloves. Horsehair has...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Why isn’t Dillian Whyte at Tyson Fury fight press conference?

Dillian Whyte refused to attend Tuesday’s press conference for his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury, turning down the chance to go face-to-face with his fellow Briton ahead of their WBC title bout.Champion Fury will put the belt on the line against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte on 23 April, with the contest set to take place at Wembley Stadium – where Tuesday’s press conference was held.There had been rumours that Whyte, who has largely been silent since the fight was confirmed, would not attend any pre-fight press conferences, and the “Bodysnatcher” snubbed Tuesday’s event.Whyte’s absence was explained...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum: Whyte Won't Attend Press Conference With Fury Because We Wouldn't Give Upside

Tyson Fury will have the biggest boxing stage in England to himself Tuesday afternoon. Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, informed BoxingScene.com on Monday that Dillian Whyte won’t attend a press conference at Wembley Stadium in London, which will officially launch the promotion of their WBC heavyweight title fight April 23 at that same venue. Arum said Whyte, the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC belt, told Fury’s team in advance that he only plans to attend the final press conference the week of their fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Dillian Whyte no-show gives Tyson Fury ‘much more confidence’ for title fight

Tyson Fury claimed he feels even more emboldened by Dillian Whyte swerving the press conference that heralded their much-anticipated world heavyweight title fight on 23 April at Wembley Stadium.Whyte is the mandatory challenger to WBC champion Fury but is entitled to just 20 per cent of the record 41million US dollars (£30million) purse bid won by his rival’s co-promoter Frank Warren a couple of months ago.It was speculated that Whyte was seeking to renegotiate his share of the split before he signed his contract hours before the deadline last week, and the Londoner did not show up to a media...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury: Dillian Whyte will quit on his stool

By Barry Holbrook: John Fury says Dillian Whyte will quit on his stool complaining of a shoulder injury when the going gets tough in his title fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on April 23rd. John feels that Dillian (28-2, 19 KOs) lacks the experience, ring IQ, and talent...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ian Wright warns 'the comeback starts now' as the Arsenal legend posts sweaty post-workout pictures after his grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips claimed he is a BETTER finisher than his grandad

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has teased a comeback after his grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips claimed that he is a better finisher than him. Wright-Phillips is currently plying his trade at Stoke City, and has broken into their first-team in recent weeks, scoring his first league goal for the Championship club back in January against Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Dillian Whyte savagely trolls Tyson Fury’s promoters on Instagram after refusing to show up for Wembley press conference

DILLIAN WHYTE has trolled Tyson Fury's promoters on Instagram after refusing to show up to Tuesday's Wembley press conference. The WBC heavyweight world title challenger instead decided to stay in his training camp in Portugal ahead of their April 23 all-Brit blockbuster. Promoter Frank Warren slammed Whyte's decision as 'disgraceful...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ronnie O'Sullivan reveals he would SKIP playing at the Crucible if he was presented with a 'better business offer' as the six-time world champion insists snooker is just a 'serious hobby'

Ronnie O'Sullivan put his shock defeat in the European Masters final behind him with a comfortable 4-0 win over James Cahill at the Welsh Open - before casting doubt on ambitions for another World Championship title. Chinese youngster Fan Zhengyi claimed a shock 10-9 victory over O'Sullivan to win his...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyson Fury taunts Dillian Whyte that ‘fighting my own shadow would sell’ after challenger’s no-show

Tyson Fury taunted opponent Dillian Whyte for skipping the pair’s pre-fight press conference on Tuesday, insisting that fighting his own “shadow” would “sell”.WBC heavyweight champion Fury will put his belt and unbeaten record on the line on 23 April, when he faces mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte at Wembley Stadium – where Tuesday’s press conference took place.The bout marks Fury’s first contest on home soil since 2018, with the Briton having fought exclusively in America in the years since. The 33-year-old looks set to do the bulk of the promotional work for the fight against his compatriot,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol possible for Dubai on May 7th

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol could occur in Dubai in the Middle East on May 7th. ESPN MX reports that Dubai is a potential option to stage this vital fight between superstar Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) and WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs). Staging the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Jermall Charlo Views Canelo Alvarez Showdown As Inevitable: “In Due Time”

Jermall Charlo was closer than ever to landing a mega showdown against Canelo Alvarez. The Houstonian power puncher was on the front end of a two-fight deal presented to Alvarez from PBC’s Al Haymon, the promotional banner in which Charlo fights under, along with a second showdown against David Benavidez. In total, Alvarez was offered upwards of $100 and reportedly gave serious consideration to inking his name on the dotted line.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury details ‘aggressive’ gameplan to knock out Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has said that he will be “more aggressive than ever” as he targets a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte.The two British heavyweights meet at Wembley Stadium on 23 April.With Whyte not appearing at a pre-fight press conference at the home of the England football team on Tuesday, Fury faced the media alone and laid out his strategy as he looks to remain unbeaten in an emphatic manner.The 33-year-old WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion believes there would be “no point” in misleading Whyte about his gameplan.“I’m going to try and come in the heaviest I’ve ever been,” Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Warren: Whyte Wanted Private Jet To Presser; Doesn't Want Image Used To Promote Fury Fight

Frank Warren wondered aloud Tuesday if Dillian Whyte’s absence was about more than money. Tyson Fury’s co-promoter thinks the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is in Whyte’s head. That, according to Warren, might explain what Warren deemed an otherwise inexplicable choice by Whyte to remain at his training camp in Portugal, rather than traveling to London to promote one of the biggest events in British boxing history.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury promotes his fight singlehandedly in London press conference

Two men will fight, but only one showed up for the press conference. WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury made it a solo act Tuesday to promote his April 23 showdown against Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium connected by EE. Fury-Whyte will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View in the U.S.
COMBAT SPORTS
