Molotov cocktails and personal arms. See how Ukrainians are fighting back

Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
Daily Beast
Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine
Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
I’m a former Moscow correspondent. Don’t let Vladimir Putin fool you: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is only about one thing.
As towering skyscrapers rose in Moscow atop a pile of oil cash, Putin's government became more backwards-looking and isolated.
Granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev says she is embarrassed by Putin invasion of Ukraine
Nina Khrushcheva told the Independent her grandfather would have found Russia's invasion of Ukraine "despicable."
Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world
Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Russia Captures Secret U.S. Military Equipment—Report
A spokesman for the Secretary of Defense told Newsweek the claims reported by a Moscow-based news agency were "nonsense and disinformation."
‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia
As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia threatens ‘strong response’ to Biden’s sanctions, will hit US in ‘sensitive’ spot
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?
Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
Two of Russia's richest billionaires are speaking out against Russian invasion of Ukraine as sanctions slam the country's economic elite
The businessmen are some of the first Russian elites to protest the war, as sanctions attempt to cripple the country's finance and energy sectors.
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister reveals Putin’s “biggest mistake”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told 60 Minutes Vladimir Putin’s biggest mistake was “to alienate millions of Ukrainians.”
Macron says in Kyiv that Putin told him Russia won’t escalate crisis, but Kremlin disputes his account
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis. But the Kremlin later disputed Macron’s account. Macron also said it would take time to find a diplomatic solution to the rising...
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
‘They were fooled by Putin’: Chinese historians speak out against Russian invasion
An open letter written by five historians denounced the war. They hope to persuade Beijing to make their stance clearer
If Donald Trump Had Won 'Russians Would Already Be in Kyiv,' John Bolton Says
John Bolton, former national security advisor, said Trump would "have given Ukraine away, basically."
People
Ukraine's First Lady Takes a Stand amid Russian Invasion: 'I Will Not Have Panic and Tears'
While war rages in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown his mettle in the eyes of many supporters by remaining in the country despite being a "prime target for Russian aggression," according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson. "The enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target...
Russians Wearing Ukrainian Soldiers' Uniforms Driving Toward Kyiv
Ukraine's deputy defense minister said Russian troops had seized Ukrainian military vehicles.
Time
'The Fight Is Here.' Ukraine's President Refuses U.S. Offer to Evacuate as Street Fighting Begins in Kyiv
(KYIV, Ukraine) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country’s president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said. As dawn...
