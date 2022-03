DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra brings together top musical talent from across North Texas. This year it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary, continuing to expand its reach by making a difference in local schools. The organization was founded in 1972 by a group of parents, educators and musicians. “We started with a small group of 35 young musicians that came from the Dallas area and over the past 50 years, we’ve grown to nine different ensembles of over 465 young musicians,” Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Executive Director Cathy Hernandez said. Hernandez has been integral part of continuing to grow and move...

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO